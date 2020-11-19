Rajon Rondo Update: NBA Legend Reveals Why Lakers PG Will Make Great Coach

Rajon Rondo could be an Atlanta Hawks target during NBA free agency later this week.

Rod Strickland LIVELong-time NBA star Rod Strickland joins us LIVE to talk Lakers offseason moves & more! 👀 2020-11-10T22:32:43Z

A two-time NBA champion, Rondo opted out of the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. His player option for the 2020-21 season was only $2.6 million and he will garner more money on the open market.

The Lousiville, Kentucky native kicked his production into overdrived in the NBA postseason when he averaged 8.9 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.3 rebounds in 24.7 minutes of action while shooting 40 percent from downtown.

While he could re-sign with the Lakers, the Clipper and the Boston Celtics could also be suitors.

Whatever he decides to do during his career, after his NBA career is over, Rondo has aspirations in becoming an NBA head coach as noted earlier this fall.

Appearing on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show, NBA legend Rod Strickland raved about Rondo’s leadership.

Notes below:

Rod Strickland on why Rajon Rondo will be a good coach immediately:

“Just because of his IQ and the feel. He’s a master of the game. He obviously studies the game; he knows everything about anyone else’s defense, so he probably knows all the coaches plays already, right? Because he studies so hard. I can see him walking into a film room and knowing every coaches’ plays. And he’s a point guard so he had to be a leader, he had to instruct people. I think it’s going to be so natural because he’s doing it right now; you know, he’s the point guard of the World Champions [Los Angeles Lakers] but, I can guarantee you he was one of the coaches. Sometimes people don’t wanna hear that but, we’re coaches on the court. If you’re playing 10-15, 17, 20 years and you’re a point guard playing at a high level, you’re a coach. You have to control the game, you have to control the huddle, you have to control the locker room… there’s so many things so I think it’s going to be a natural progression with him.”

Rod Strickland on making point guards like Rondo and Kyrie Irving makng adjustments along swingmen like LeBron James who can play point guard:

“I think when you have great IQ players, high IQ players, they’ll figure it out and they’ll share the ball handling. You know with Kyrie — when you talk about Kyrie and LeBron, it’s a little different. Kyrie has a trigger [laughs], so Kyrie can play both of those positions and they can switch back and forth. But I always said if I was a college coach I would try to have two point guards. Like, I would never mind having two point guards on the floor because they can just see the game and control the game; you know, guards and wings that can make plays…they’re the ones that win games, so there can NEVER be too much IQ on the court. Now there might be a problem if neither one of them can shoot but, as far as just IQ’s… the more higher IQ’s on the court, the better.”