Red Sox Camp Chaos: Second Base Up for Grabs in Camp’s Final Days

This spring, second base for the Boston Red Sox has been one of the most contested position battles in all of Major League Baseball. As of Friday, three players remained in the hunt, and one had been officially eliminated.

On Thursday, 24-year-old Vaughn Grissom—who entered camp boasting twenty pounds of added muscle and a fervent desire to compete for the job—was optioned to minor league camp after a dismal spring where he hit just .176 in 14 spring training games. That leaves the battle down to three players as the Red Sox wind down camp and prepare for Thursday’s season opener against the Rangers in Arlington, Texas.

Kristian Campbell

The role is largely considered Campbell’s to lose, although he may have lost traction throughout this week. The 23-year-old prospect (one of Boston’s “Big Three” with Meyer and outfielder Roman Anthony) hasn’t found any rhythm at the plate this spring, hitting just .175 with a .517 OPS over 40 at-bats. However, Campbell’s profile still makes him a more natural fit at second base than Mayer. If the final roster spot comes down to Campbell’s defensive reliability versus Mayer’s upside and hot bat, the team’s decision won’t be easy.

Marcelo Meyer

Mayer, 21, is gaining attention this spring not only for his bat skills but also for his defensive versatility. One of the Red Sox’ most exciting and well-known prospects, he got reps at second base on both Tuesday and Wednesday this week and played well. This spring, Mayer is slashing .344 with a .995 OPS over 32 at-bats. Entering his fifth professional season, Mayer said he’s out to prove he can handle more than just shortstop—and that he’s ready for the big leagues.

David Hamilton

Hamilton has quietly positioned himself as a contender for the Red Sox’s second base job and is almost certain to make the MLB club in a utility role. The 26-year-old infielder brings a valuable combination of speed, range, and left-handed contact to the mix, and he’s made a strong defensive impression this spring. While his bat may not carry the same upside as Meyer or Campbell, his versatility and ability to impact the game on the basepaths—he stole 33 bases in 2024—could give him an edge.

“We have a pretty good idea of what we’re going to do (at second). We just have to be patient,” manager Alex Cora told Mass Live’s Christopher Smith Friday at JetBlue Park.

It won’t be long before we have the answer.