Warriors Mourn Hall of Fame Coach After Team Releases Statement

The NBA community is mourning the loss of Hall of Fame coach Rick Adelman, whose 29-year coaching career left a lasting impact on multiple franchises, including the Golden State Warriors.

The National Basketball Coaches Association announced Adelman’s passing Monday, honoring one of the most respected figures in league history.

“The membership of the National Basketball Coaches Association joins the NBA family in mourning the passing of legendary Head Coach and Hall of Famer, Rick Adelman,” the NBCA said in a statement.

Adelman coached in the NBA for 29 seasons, including 23 as a head coach with the Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves. He finished his coaching career with 1,042 victories, ranking 10th on the NBA’s all-time wins list.

He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021 and received the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award from the NBCA in 2023.

Warriors Pay Tribute to Former Head Coach

The Warriors also released a statement Monday honoring Adelman’s contributions to the franchise and the league.

“Rick Adelman left an indelible mark on the NBA during his nearly four decades in the league, both as a player for seven seasons and a coach for 29 seasons, including two seasons with the Warriors (1995-97),” the Warriors said.

“His creativity and ingenuity led his teams to 1,042 wins during his illustrious coaching career, the 10th-most in NBA history, and earned him entry into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021.”

The organization added that Adelman impacted “hundreds of lives both on and off the court throughout a legendary career.”

Golden State hired Adelman in May 1995 following an injury-plagued 26-win season. The Warriors went 36-46 during his first season before finishing 30-52 the following year.

Although his tenure in the Bay Area lasted only two seasons, Adelman remained one of the most respected coaching minds in basketball.

Hall of Fame Legacy Extended Beyond Golden State

Adelman’s greatest coaching success came with the Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings.

He guided Portland to NBA Finals appearances in 1990 and 1992 before later building one of the league’s most entertaining teams in Sacramento. His Kings squads, led by Chris Webber, Mike Bibby, Peja Stojakovic and Vlade Divac, became known for their fast-paced offense, elite ball movement and innovative style of play.

Adelman later coached the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves before retiring in 2014.

His 1,042 wins remain among the highest totals in league history, trailing only a handful of coaching legends.

Marc Spears, NBA Community Remember Adelman’s Impact

Tributes quickly poured in from around the basketball world following news of Adelman’s passing.

Andscape senior NBA writer Marc J. Spears wrote on X:

“Rest in Peace Hall of Famer. Outstanding coach who was beloved by his players. Great man. My condolences and prayers to the Adelman family.”

Adelman earned a reputation as one of the NBA’s premier players’ coaches, praised for his offensive creativity, leadership and ability to connect with athletes across multiple generations.

His influence also continues through his family. Son David Adelman currently serves as head coach of the Denver Nuggets after rising through the organization’s coaching ranks.

Adelman is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Kay, six children — Kathy, RJ, Laura, David, Caitlin and Patrick — and 12 grandchildren.

As the NBA reflects on his remarkable career, Adelman leaves behind a legacy defined by innovation, humility and excellence. From Portland to Sacramento, Houston, Minnesota and Golden State, his impact on the game extended far beyond the wins column and will continue to be felt throughout basketball for years to come.