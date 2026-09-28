Ex-Lakers Rui Hachimura Sends Strong Message to Former Team After Rejection

One player who will forever be synonymous with the LeBron James-Anthony Davis era is forward Rui Hachimura. The former Los Angeles Lakers star signed with the cross-town rival Clippers in free agency after the Lakers chose to go in a different direction. (Maybe that’s putting it rather nicely.)

Hachimura’s departure didn’t sit well with many fans, even more so after it was announced that Hachimura had signed with the Clippers, and even more so after it was revealed that Hachimura inked a rather modest two-year, $28 million contract.

Hachimura, 28, has seen a lot this offseason. From he moved from one L.A. team to the other, to watching his new team get thumped with the harshest team penalty in league history.

Former Lakers Star Speaks Out for the First Time Since Departure

On Monday, the Clippers, like 27 other teams around the Association, held media day. Seated in front of reporters, Hachimura, who perhaps didn’t leave the Lakers in the sweetest terms, mentioned his former team.

“It was a great three or four seasons with the Lakers,” Hachimura expressed, according to Clippers reporter Farbod Esnaashari. “I had a great time, they took really good care of me. It was time to move on, I’m happy that I’m here with the Clippers. One of the best organizations to have this arena, coaches, trainers, everybody.”

When asked about his decision to sign with the Clippers, Hachimura cited the team’s positive treatment of its players, according to Esnaashari.

Of course, the elephant in the room was the penalties the NBA levied on the Clippers earlier this month after it was discovered that the franchise violated the league’s salary cap rules. There also might have been some lingering feelings after Kawhi Leonard’s rather acrimonious exit.

Hachimura is one of multiple new faces that hope to keep the Clippers afloat in the Western Conference.

Did L.A. Try to Bring Back Hachimura?

Many were confused about Hachimura’s free agency and why the Lakers weren’t able to retain him. After all, Hachimura was arguably the team’s second-best player against the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder last postseason, where he continued his historic shooting from the 3-point line.

Hachimura joining the Clippers on what some would consider a bargain deal was hard for Lakers fans to get past. Yes, there is plenty of excitement surrounding newcomers like Sandro Mamukelashvili, but Hachimura was an impact player for the Lakers in every way over his three seasons with the franchise. And even if one believes that Mamukelashvili is better than Hachimura, is he $24 million better?

Hachimura didn’t leave the Lakers as one of the greatest trade acquisitions in franchise history, but he averaged a steady 12.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 228 appearances. What he undeniably was the best at was shooting 3-pointers; he shot nearly 42 percent in the regular season and almost 51 percent in the playoffs.

For the Lakers, they’ll have to watch Hachimura now as a member of those no-good-for-nothing Clippers. It is safe to say that Lakers Nation won’t let their team off easy if Hachimura lights it up for the Clippers.