Russell Wilson Call It Quits On Playing Career, Joins CBS As Analyst

Russell Wilson officially announced an end to his Hall-of-Fame worthy 14-year NFL career. Wilson threw for over 46,000 yards along with 353 passing touchdowns. The dual-threat quarterback added over 5,500 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns.

Wilson’s Decision

The former Seattle Seahawk, Denver Bronco, Pittsburgh Steeler and New York Giant had a decision to make either go work for CBS Sports on “NFL Today” or play for the New York Jets, Wilson chose the former option.

In his retirement video posted on social media Wilson said, “As I enter this next chapter with CBS Sports and ‘The NFL Today,’ I’m so blessed to continue doing what I love most — being around the greatest game in the world.”

Wilson would continue with thanks to former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, “Thanks for taking a chance on a young, 5-11 Black kid from Richmond, Virginia, that was told he was too small to ever make it in the NFL,” Wilson made history, becoming the shortest quarterback in NFL history to win a Super Bowl.

In his article for the Associated Press Rob Maaddi wrote, ”

“Wilson joins Peyton Manning and Dan Marino as the only quarterbacks to throw at least 20 touchdown passes in each of their first three seasons and is one of seven quarterbacks to be selected to 10 Pro Bowls,” Maaddi wrote. “Wilson is the only player in NFL history with at least 30 touchdown passes and fewer than 15 interceptions in four straight seasons. He also had three seasons with at least 30 TD passes and 500 yards rushing, which is the most in NFL history.”

What Wilson Can Bring To NFL Today

USA Today’s Chris Bumbaca writes that Wilson has been positioning himself for a media role for quite a while, “Wilson has long-positioned himself for a role in media once his post-playing days arrived. He worked for CBS last season during the New York Giants’ bye week.”

Bumbaca believes that Wilson’s recent time in the NFL can be used as an advantage and insight for fans,

“Wilson should have the benefit of competing recently, and his various stops toward the end of his career means he formed relationships with players across the league,” Bumbaca wrote.

“‘The NFL Today’ would be wise to set Wilson up with some 1-on-1 interviews in which he can relate to a quarterback or coach about a shared experience.”

Wilson has long been dubbed as “corny” or living in a “cliche” which is something that Bumbaca would like to see changed,

“By the end of Wilson’s playing career, “Mr. Unlimited” was unable to provide an answer in media sessions that was not riddled with cliché,” Bumbaca continued.

“To be an entertaining analyst, Wilson will have to ditch that – or else he’ll never outrun the accusations of being corny. Nothing comes across worse on TV than a lack of authenticity. Luckily for Wilson, his teammates on the desk should be able to keep him imbued with some semblance of self-awareness.”

Wilson will debut as a full-time analyst on “The NFL Today” on CBS this fall.