Mansion Flipping: Russell Wilson’s Record-Setting Real Estate Deals

New Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, set a Denver-area record when they paid $25 million on April 13 for a mansion in Cherry Hills Village, Colo., a transaction first reported by businessden.com. That’s the most money ever paid for a single-family home in the Denver metropolitan area, breaking the previous mark set by former Broncos coach Mike Shanahan. Despite that historic amount, the couple could still end up making money on their move to Colorado if they get what they’re asking for their mansion in Bellevue, Wa., where they lived while Wilson was playing for the Seattle Seahawks.

The Washington property is priced at $36 million, making it the most expensive real estate listing in the state, according to realtor.com. That price drops to $28 million if the buyer decides to not purchase the adjacent 1.06-acre plot of land, but that would still be $3 million profit for Wilson and Ciara. Wilson bought the estate for $6.7 million in 2015 from Harish Naidu, a former Microsoft employee, as reported by geekwire.com.

The 10,370-square-foot Bellevue mansion sits on Lake Washington and features a three-slip dock with two jet ski lifts, a two-story treehouse, a cinema room, professional-grade gym, six bedrooms, six bathrooms and a 20-foot tall entry rotunda. All of that can be seen on the redfin.com listing.

Purchase price breaks eclipses Shanahan total

Shanahan, who was the Broncos head coach from WHEN-WHEN, helped set the previous record for money spent on a single-family home in the Denver-area in October 2021. That’s when he sold his 13-bedroom mansion for $15.725 million, as reported by the Denver Business Journal. That home, which was originally listed for $22 million, is in the same Cherry Hills Village neighborhood as Wilson’s new home. The new purchase by Wilson and Ciara also broke the previous record for any residential property ever sold in the Denver area, which businessden.com reported was the $16 million paid for a 6,800-square-foot penthouse atop the Four Seasons building in downtown Denver in March 2020.

Wilson will have more room to roam in his Colorado mansion, which is 20,060 square-feet, nearly twice as big as the mansion on Lake Washington. His new two-story estate in Cherry Hills Village has four bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, an indoor swimming pool, an outdoor kitchen, a nine-car garage and more. The home was put on the market in 2018 for $18 million, and that listing on realtor.com has 35 pictures of the mansion. There are more photos, courtesy of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty, in this Denver Business Journal story.

Wilson making himself at home in Denver

Since being traded from the Seahawks to the Broncos in March in one of the biggest trades in NFL history, Wilson has been making the rounds and showing his face to the fanbase in Denver.

He went to a Denver Nuggets game on April 7 and tossed a football into the stands, much to the crowd’s delight.

He was at Coors Field the next day, throwing out the first pitch in the Colorado Rockies season-opener to new Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant. Wilson, who played both baseball and football at North Carolina State University, was drafted by the Rockies in the fourth round of the 2010 Major Leauge Baseball draft and spent two years in the Rockies farm system before deciding to focus on football.

Wilson also acknowledged the city’s college sports scene when he sent a congratulatory Tweet to the University of Denver men’s hockey team after they won the Division I national championship.

Wow. Denver Sports 🔥🔥🔥 Congratulations @DU_Hockey!!! — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 11, 2022

On April 11, Wilson was finally at a Colorado athletic facility as a participant instead of a spectator. That’s when he and other Denver players reported to the Broncos practice facility in Englewood for a physical and the start of the offseason program. Wilson’s presence brought new energy to the facility and the workouts, much like when Peyton Manning arrived in Denver in 2012, or like when a new mansion-owner moves into the neighborhood.

“The juice is just different,” receiver Courtland Sutton told the Associated Press about Wilson’s arrival. “I wasn’t here when Peyton was here, but from what I’m hearing from everyone who was, the juice and the energy is pretty similar.”