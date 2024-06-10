Boxing Star Ryan Garcia Compares Himself to Britney Spears After Beverly Hills Arrest

Professional boxing star Ryan Garcia is accused of felony vandalism after a damage report at a luxury Beverly Hills hotel, according to a statement from the Beverly Hills Police Department. His response was to compare himself to Britney Spears and former President Donald Trump on X.

“I feel like I’m Ryan Spears Aka Britney Spears,” Garcia wrote on X on June 9. “This sucks :( I never hurt anyone. I’ve only ever loved everyone. Prayed for people. And try to make a change in this cruel world. I love you Christ Jesus Amen.”

In another post, Garcia compared himself to Trump, writing on X, “Kinda funny both trump and I are in jail 🤷🏽‍♂️ I don’t know if he is in jail but I know he got convicted. This sucks, But I love Jesus I will be okay.”

The Beverly Hills Police Department told Heavy in an email that Garcia, 25, was arrested after he was accused of causing damage at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on June 8.

CBS Sports reported that Garcia was wearing a motorcycle helmet when he was “led away” by police. Video showed the arrest.

His lawyer, Darin Chavez, told ESPN that “Ryan has been open about his struggles with mental health over the years, and at this time he is dealing with an immense emotional burden.” ESPN reported that the boxer is accused of causing $15,000 in damages.

According to CBS Sports, the arrest comes after a series of controversies involving Garcia; the New York State Athletic Commission asked Garcia to “undergo a mental health evaluation prior to his April fight with Devin Haney,” CBS Sports reported, adding that Garcia, whose record is 25 to 1, “tested positive for a banned substance” after that fight, leaving his victory in peril.

Ryan Garcia Was Accused of Public Intoxication & Property Damage at the Hotel, Beverly Hills Police Say

“On June 8, 2024, at approximately 5:15 P.M., the Beverly Hills Police Department responded to 9850 Wilshire Blvd. (Waldorf Astoria) for an ‘intoxicated person’ call for service,” Beverly Hills Police Lieutenant Andrew Myers told Heavy in an email.

“During the investigation, the intoxicated person was identified as Ryan Garcia. Upon obtaining statements from the hotel management, it was determined that Mr. Garcia was a registered guest of the hotel and had caused damage to a guest room and the hallway of the hotel. Hotel management requested the arrest of Mr. Garcia for property damage,” Myers wrote.

“Ryan Garcia, a 25-year-old from Porter Ranch, California, was arrested for PC 594(b)(1) – Felony vandalism and transported by the Beverly Hills Fire Department to a local hospital for medical care,” he added.

According to ESPN, a driver who took Garcia to the Waldorf Astoria called police, and the hotel opted to press charges.

Garcia was taken to the hospital after he “complained of a medical issue” following his booking at the Beverly Hills Police Department, ESPN reported.

TMZ reported that Garcia’s family called police for a wellness check at the same hotel a few days before the arrest.

Garcia may also be charged with “public intoxication,” Chavez told ESPN. Heavy has reached out to Chavez for comment.

Ultimately, the district attorney’s office will decide whether to file criminal charges.

Ryan Garcia’s Attorney Says He Has Been ‘Grappling With Devastating News’ About His Mother

Chavez issued a statement, obtained by ESPN, that said Garcia’s arrest comes at “an extraordinarily challenging time for Ryan, as he has been grappling with devastating news regarding his mother’s health.”

“The support and understanding from fans and the public are crucial as he navigates these personal challenges. We are working diligently to provide Ryan with the resources he needs,” Chavez added to ESPN.

“Our team is committed to ensuring that he receives the appropriate help and care to address both his immediate and long-term well-being. We ask for continued support and compassion as Ryan focuses on his family and his health at this time.”

In another X post, Garcia wrote, “I’m worried :( I have to be at this weird hospital and they are trying to give me medicine and they have me on a hold for who knows how long, they will determine. Pray for me. God help me.”