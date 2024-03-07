A Deep Dive Into Domantas Sabonis’ Potentially Historic Season

On March 6, Domantas Sabonis recorded his 44th straight double-double. The Sacramento Kings defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 130-120, with Sabonis having 16 points, 20 rebounds, and 12 assists. Sabonis now has 57 double-doubles this season, only 15 shy of the all-time record for most double-doubles in a season.

The Kings have 21 games remaining on their schedule, meaning Sabonis has a real shot at breaking the record if he can keep up this pace. The Kings’ next game is against the San Antonio Spurs on March 7.

Looking Into the Numbers

Sabonis has been dominant on the glass this year. He leads the league in total rebounds, with 821, and in rebounds per game, with 13.5. He has six games this season with 20 or more rebounds. No other player has more than three such games, and only 16 total players have accomplished the feat even once.

His assist numbers are just as impressive. He is currently fifth in the league with 514 assists, and trails only Nikola Jokic for assists by a big man.

This level of play isn’t something new for Sabonis. Since joining the Kings prior to the 2021-22 season, he is second in the league in total assists plus rebounds.

However, Sabonis has taken his game to new heights this year. His 1,335 assists plus rebounds this year is easily the best mark in the league. He leads the league with 57 double-doubles and also leads the league with 22 triple-doubles.

Per Keith Smith of Spotrac, over the 44-game double-double streak, Sabonis has 43 points-rebounds double-doubles and 1 points-assists double-double. The streak has also consisted of 21 triple-doubles. During the period, he is averaging 22 points, 14 rebounds, and 9 assists per game.

Domantas Sabonis has had 44 straight double-doubles. Only eight players in NBA history have hit the 50-straight mark: Elgin Baylor

Walt Bellamy

Wilt Chamberlain

Elvin Hayes

Kevin Love

Jerry Lucas

Moses Malone

Bill Russell Sabonis has 43 points-rebounds double-doubles and 1… — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 7, 2024

There have only been eight players in NBA history to record a double-double in 50 straight games. Elgin Baylor, Walt Bellamy, Wilt Chamberlain, Elvin Hayes, Kevin Love, Jerry Lucas, Moses Malone, and Bill Russell have all accomplished the feat, and Sabonis could join that list soon.

Sabonis has had some incredible games during the stretch. On January 9, in a win over the Detroit Pistons, he had 37 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists. Then, on February 13 in a Western Conference showdown with the Phoenix Suns, he had 35 points, 18 rebounds, and 12 assists.

What should be scary for the rest of the league, is Sabonis may still be getting better. Speaking to the Athletic in January, Sabonis emphasized how he still feels like there is room for him to improve, saying “There’s a lot to get to work on. I know the numbers may show otherwise, but I feel like there’s so much left where I can help my teammates on the court and win games. That’s exciting as a player. Like, if I work on this, and I can do this in this situation, then that’s going to help the team. I’m always thinking of that.”

Kings’ Upcoming Games

There will be no Victor Wembanyama in the Kings’ matchup with the Spurs on March 7, which means Sabonis should have an even better opportunity to dominate the glass. In his previous matchup with San Antonio, on February 22, Sabonis finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

The Kings’ following three matchups will come against the Houston Rockets on March 10, the Milwaukee Bucks on March 12, and the Los Angeles Lakers on March 13.

Whether or not Sabonis breaks the double-double record, he has established himself as one of the best and most versatile big men in the game, and might just be scratching the surface of how good he can be.