Saints RB Travis Etienne Limited Wednesday Leading Into Week 3

New Orleans Saint Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a hamstring injury, according to reporter Nick Underhill according to reporter Nick Underhill.

The update arrives early in the week as the 1-1 Saints prepare to host the 2-0 Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome. This at least allows the Saints to game plan if Etienne is not able to go for the game.

Etienne’s Early Struggles

Travis Etienne JrTravis Etienne Jr. signed a four-year, $52 million contract in free agency after five seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In New Orleans he plans to be featured in Kellen Moore’s offense. Through two games he has 17 carries for 71 yards and nine receptions for 38 yards. Etienne has yet to score a rushing or receiving touchdown in 2026, and hasn’t had the snap share some expected after the contract.

What Etienne’s Injury Status Means

A limited Wednesday session does not automatically mean he will miss Sunday. Hamstring issues can be managed with rest and treatment, and his status could change. Still, the designation raises questions about Etienne’s sharing the carries. Last Sunday against the Ravens as he was out carried by Alvin Kamara.

Getty NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball against the New England Patriots during the NFL 2025 game at Caesars Superdome on October 12, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.”” (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Moore has made clear he prefers a rotation at running back rather than a single every-down back. That philosophy already produced an uneven split in Week 2 against Baltimore, where Alvin Kamara received more early touches before Etienne’s role grew after halftime. The Saints averaged just 2.3 yards per carry as a group in that game.

RB Depth In The Big Easy

If Etienne is limited or held out Sunday, the backfield would lean more heavily on Kamara primarily. Kamara is still working through coming back from his own injury that kept him out of week 1. Third string back, Kendre Miller is also recently back from injury.

Getty BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 20: Tyler Shough #6 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Shough May Have To Use His Arm Sunday

Etienne’s absence or reduced role would also change how the offense functions. His burst and receiving ability give Moore options on play-action and third down. Without that element, Tyler Shough could face more obvious passing situations, and the Saints might rely more on Chris Olave and the tight ends to create chunk plays. The running game already struggled to generate consistent push in the first two weeks; losing Etienne’s speed would make it harder to keep defenses honest and could force more predictable play-calling.

A full split or Etienne sitting would not sink the offense. New Orleans showed resiliency in its Week 2 comeback win. But the Saints signed Etienne to be a difference-maker, not a part-time piece. Can Alvin Kamara be the rushing force he once was? Can he bring us back in a time machine and be that 3 down back?

Thursday and Friday practices will provide more information on Etienne. For now, plan on Kamara and Miller at the least getting some action Sunday against the Raiders in a home game. With a win Sunday, New Orleans could be in the NFC South drivers seat.