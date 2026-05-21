Sam Darnold Sends Message to Vikings Brass over 2026 Decision

The 2025 season saw the Minnesota Vikings make what may turn out to be pivotal moment in the history of their franchise when they declined to re-sign Sam Darnold and instead let him walk in free agency, where he subsequently signed a 3 year, $100 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks went on to win the Super Bowl whilst the Vikings under second year pro J.J. McCarthy, who struggled in Year 2, failed to make the playoffs.

That decision is credited in part for being a catalyst in the dismissal of former general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who pulled the trigger on allowing Darnold to go elsewhere and declaring McCarthy the unequivocal QB1.

Just over twelve months later and that decision is not quite looking so good, at least for the moment. And instead of harboring feelings of resentment or enmity towards Minnesota for letting him walk after such an excellent season in exchange for a totally unproven signal caller in McCarthy, it appears that the opposite is true.

Speaking on San Clemente Podcast, Darnold expressed sympathy for the Vikings’ situation and stated his understanding for why the franchise ultimately chose to go with their young QB over him after the former second overall pick lead Minnesota to a 14-3 record in the 2024 regular season.

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“I totally understand the move to go with a younger quarterback on a rookie deal. And signing these veteran players that you can maybe a little bit more whilst he’s on his rookie deal. Especially if you believe [in him] – the business side of it.” Darnold said on the podcast.

“I think J.J. is a good player, I think he’s going to be a really good player in this league, I truly believe that…the business part of it, I totally understand that.”

Perhaps it should not be vastly surprising that Darnold is not upset with the Vikings for letting him go. After all, he has become one of just 34 quarterbacks in NFL history to have started and won the Big Game.

There is little doubt that Minnesota would have been an improved team in 2025 had they been lead by the ex-New York Jet, but few would contend they would have been particularly close to winning the whole thing.

Vikings Have to Deal With Life Post-Darnold

The reality is that without Darnold, the Vikings will hold what Tom Pelissero believes will be a true quarterback competition this offseason.

Although betting markets have little doubt that this competition will be won by Kyler Murray, who is considered the 1/10 favorite (90% chance) of starting Week 1, there is still the possibility that the former National Champion could still redeem his record and prove himself to be Minnesota’s bona fide quarterback of the future for years to come.

The 28-year old Darnold hardly has the ceiling akin to other top-tier talents in the league, but we know with the right team around him, he can win the Super Bowl.