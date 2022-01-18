49ers’ Trent Williams Goes Viral for Hilarious Photo With Cowboys Fans [LOOK]

It turns out Trent Williams did more than just face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, January 16 in the 23-17 road win with the San Francisco 49ers, his first NFL career playoff win.

Williams was facing fans and fingers…literally.

Following the six-point victory, Williams was captured doing more than just walking out of AT&T Stadium in Arlington Stadium with a wide smile. He smiled, walked and did a finger point at two Dallas Cowboy fans who flashed their longest finger on their hands at the 49ers’ All-Pro (NSFW disclaimer):

This photo of Trent Williams and Cowboys fans should be in the Hall of Fame 😭😭 📸 @CooperNeill pic.twitter.com/7RzyjgRzEa — PFF (@PFF) January 18, 2022

Since then, several people including those who cover the 49ers, former NFL players and 49ers fans have described Williams as a “legend” and “icon” for his response to the two disgruntled fans.

What Others Have Said About Williams’ Photo

David Lombardi, who covers Williams and the 49ers through The Athletic, was among those who commented on the “iconic” photo.

“I’ve noticed this photo of Trent Williams quickly developing iconic status among the 49ers fanbase,” was what Lombardi tweeted the evening of Monday, January 17.

Chase Senior of the app Chat Sports hailed the left tackle as a legend for the picture.

Trent Williams is a legend for this #FTTB pic.twitter.com/DpPrrmpYra — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) January 18, 2022

Will Blackmon — who played 12 seasons in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Football Team — made this online request:

“I need a T-shirt and a poster ASAP lol,” was what Blackmon tweeted on Tuesday morning, January 18.

Rob Carpenter — who played for the New England Patriots, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles for five NFL seasons — was another ex-NFL player who commented on the trending photo.

“This photo is hilarious and also makes Trent Williams look like the biggest human on earth,” Carpenter tweeted.

Meanwhile, Kyle Posey of Niners Nation on SB Nation said Williams would’ve “uppercut both of these clowns to the sun if this happened anywhere outside of the stadium” and called out the classless nature of the Cowboy fans in the photo.

Trent Williams would uppercut both of these clowns into the sun if this happened anywhere outside of a stadium. Fans suck cause they treat athletes like animals knowing damn well there will be no repercussions for their actions. It’s one of the worst parts of sports. https://t.co/weaMqekqTy — KP (@KP_Show) January 18, 2022

It wasn’t just football scribes and former players chiming in, though.

Actor Francis Martinelli, best known for this work on the CBS show “Criminal Minds,” mocked Cowboy fans on Twitter.

“Trent Williams laughing in the faces of sad, whiny Cowboys fans is my love language,” Martinelli posted.

Williams, himself, decided to post this picture in his Instagram story:

More Videos of Williams

There were other clips of Williams from the Cowboys game — from him dancing, blocking and pointing.

Here’s how Williams rolled up to the AT&T Stadium grass: Leading the 49ers out alongside Deebo Samuel to the Kodak Black hit “Super Gremlins” — while a man carrying a 49ers-themed boombox got Williams and company dancing their way toward the field.

Who wants to see the doors open for the 49ers? (Sound on) pic.twitter.com/rBiU3fvO7Q — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 16, 2022

Williams then went on to show the trench dominance that turned him into the highest-voted left tackle for the Pro Bowl.

LG gets called for a hold but check out Trent Williams on the down block on the 3T pic.twitter.com/4yC2iThlTa — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) January 18, 2022

The 49ers came out swinging on their opening drive Watch how Trent Williams utilizes his hands to get Neville Gallimore (#97) on the ground And then how quickly George Kittle is able to get to the second level to take on Micah Parsons (#11) and clear a path for Eli Mitchell pic.twitter.com/spggpquLBz — Jordan Elliott (@splash_cousin) January 18, 2022

Also, in five of Samuel’s runs shown below by the 49ers’ Twitter account, Williams is seen as one of the main road graders:

Have a day Deebo!@19problemz's highlights from the Wild Card win. Next up, #SFvsGB on FOX. pic.twitter.com/Pgyd36LoGq — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 17, 2022

The 49ers offensive line went on to produce this signature stat from the Dallas victory.

No sacks, just a lot of victory donuts 🍩#TrenchWarfare pic.twitter.com/LWJKf761pn — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 18, 2022

But again, Williams didn’t just walk away victorious with the ‘Niners. He smiled at the face of those who disrespected him, with two videos captured along with the now popular photo.

Trent Williams uploaded a video of him pointing to salty Cowboy fans on his IG 😂 #49ers || #FTTB

🎥: @TrentW71 pic.twitter.com/V5qwaoaCEo — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers_) January 18, 2022

And one slow-motion version: