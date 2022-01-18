49ers’ Trent Williams Goes Viral for Hilarious Photo With Cowboys Fans [LOOK]

It turns out Trent Williams did more than just face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, January 16 in the 23-17 road win with the San Francisco 49ers, his first NFL career playoff win.
Williams was facing fans and fingers…literally.
ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!
Following the six-point victory, Williams was captured doing more than just walking out of AT&T Stadium in Arlington Stadium with a wide smile. He smiled, walked and did a finger point at two Dallas Cowboy fans who flashed their longest finger on their hands at the 49ers’ All-Pro (NSFW disclaimer):
Since then, several people including those who cover the 49ers, former NFL players and 49ers fans have described Williams as a “legend” and “icon” for his response to the two disgruntled fans.
What Others Have Said About Williams’ Photo
David Lombardi, who covers Williams and the 49ers through The Athletic, was among those who commented on the “iconic” photo.
“I’ve noticed this photo of Trent Williams quickly developing iconic status among the 49ers fanbase,” was what Lombardi tweeted the evening of Monday, January 17.
Chase Senior of the app Chat Sports hailed the left tackle as a legend for the picture.
Will Blackmon — who played 12 seasons in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Football Team — made this online request:
“I need a T-shirt and a poster ASAP lol,” was what Blackmon tweeted on Tuesday morning, January 18.
Rob Carpenter — who played for the New England Patriots, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles for five NFL seasons — was another ex-NFL player who commented on the trending photo.
“This photo is hilarious and also makes Trent Williams look like the biggest human on earth,” Carpenter tweeted.
Meanwhile, Kyle Posey of Niners Nation on SB Nation said Williams would’ve “uppercut both of these clowns to the sun if this happened anywhere outside of the stadium” and called out the classless nature of the Cowboy fans in the photo.
It wasn’t just football scribes and former players chiming in, though.
Actor Francis Martinelli, best known for this work on the CBS show “Criminal Minds,” mocked Cowboy fans on Twitter.
“Trent Williams laughing in the faces of sad, whiny Cowboys fans is my love language,” Martinelli posted.
Williams, himself, decided to post this picture in his Instagram story:
More Videos of Williams
There were other clips of Williams from the Cowboys game — from him dancing, blocking and pointing.
Here’s how Williams rolled up to the AT&T Stadium grass: Leading the 49ers out alongside Deebo Samuel to the Kodak Black hit “Super Gremlins” — while a man carrying a 49ers-themed boombox got Williams and company dancing their way toward the field.
Williams then went on to show the trench dominance that turned him into the highest-voted left tackle for the Pro Bowl.
Also, in five of Samuel’s runs shown below by the 49ers’ Twitter account, Williams is seen as one of the main road graders:
The 49ers offensive line went on to produce this signature stat from the Dallas victory.
But again, Williams didn’t just walk away victorious with the ‘Niners. He smiled at the face of those who disrespected him, with two videos captured along with the now popular photo.
And one slow-motion version: