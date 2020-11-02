49ers All-Pro TE George Kittle Could Miss Rest of Season: Report

The San Francisco 49ers can’t seem to catch a break from the injury bug this season.

After more X-rays, the results showed that Niners’ All-Pro tight end George Kittle has a fracture in his foot and is out eight weeks, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

George Kittle is out eight weeks with a broken bone in his foot, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2020

Follow the Heavy on 49ers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

The NFL season is entering Week 9 of 16 which means Kittle could be out for the remainder of the season.

The 49ers currently sit at 4-4 and on the border of being playoff contenders. With several injuries racking up and Kittle as one of, if not their most notable player out, it’s not looking too good right now.

George Kittle Limps to Locker Room After Jimmy G.

San Fran’s quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was taken out of the game against Seattle as he was seen limping to the locker room in the fourth quarter

Backup Nick Mullens went in at quarterback for the Niners and Jimmy G. was seen sidelined rocking a beanie instead of his helmet. Garoppolo finished the day early completely 11 of 16 passes for just 84 yards and threw one interception to former teammate DJ Reed. The injuries didn’t stop there.

Just a few minutes after quarterback Niner’s QB went to the locker room in the fourth quarter, Kittle limped his way to the locker room next. It was reported that they had ankle injuries and neither was able to return.

Kittle was injured after making an awesome 25-yard catch on a throw from Garoppolo’s replacement Nick Mullens. Before heading off of the field, had two catches for 39 yards.

The Niners also lost their star linebacker Fred Warner, who got shaken up during the second half. This was the least of their worries since he was able to return to the game.

Tevin Coleman Gets Hurt Again, His First Day Back

One day after San Fran activated running back Tevin Coleman, who spent the last five games on injured reserve with a sprained knee, he was ruled out in Sunday’s game.

Actually, he wasn’t even able to make it through the first quarter against the Seahawks. There were just under 6 minutes left in the first quarter when Coleman took a handoff and gained 12 yards. But, once he was tackled we saw Coleman got up slowly and limp to the sideline after the play.

At halftime, the 49ers said Coleman was questionable to return with a knee injury. Coleman’s day was cut a little short, having just three carries for 20 yards.

With Coleman ruled out, San Francisco was left with just rookie JaMycal Hasty and veteran Jerick McKinnon available at the running back position. McKinnon had a hefty workload earlier this season, so he hasn’t played much. This left the rookie up for the challenge. Hasty ended up scoring his first NFL career touchdown in the second quarter.

San Francisco was also down starting running back Raheem Mostert and backup Jeff Wilson Jr., who are on injured reserve with high ankle sprains.

READ NEXT: 49ers-Seahawks Twitter Reacts to Dante Pettis, Need for New Quarterback