49ers Asking Price for Jimmy Garoppolo Revealed: Report

The San Francisco 49ers are drafting a quarterback after trading up to No. 3 overall with the Dolphins just a few days ago. However, Jimmy Garoppolo is still in their plans.

Garoppolo is set to start Week 1, while to new guy sits and learns to get ready for whenever it is his time. But, with their future QB on deck, it means the 49ers are preparing to move on from their veteran signal-caller, and in return, they want something pretty substantial.

The asking price for Garoppolo is a first-round pick, NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported ahead of Easter weekend.

One team that has previously been linked trading for Garoppolo is the team that drafted him in the first place in 2014 as a second-round: the New England Patriots. The Patriots would go on to trade him for a second-round pick to the 49ers.

That leaves the asking price for Garoppolo way too high, but it does go along with the storyline that the Niners are not eager to let go of him that easily.

The Problem With Garoppolo

Garoppolo, who will turn 30 next season, has struggled to stay healthy over his four years in the Bay Area, missing a total of 33 games.

When Jimmy Garopporol available as a starter, San Francisco’s winning percentage jumps to 73.3. And without him, the 49ers hold 6-24 record. While winning is everything, being healthy and in the lineup is more than everything.

And that’s where the problem lies with Jimmy G. He suffered two high-ankle sprains suffered in 2020 which limited him to just six games last year leaving him useless to the team.

Here’s a look at Garoppolo’s injury track record:

2017: Healthy

2018: ACL Week 3

2019: Healthy

2020: High Ankle Sprain Week 2

If a team is desperate enough to trade a first-round pick for Garoppolo, it’s going to happen. Until then, that’s the 49ers’ guy.

Who Will the 49ers Select at No. 3 Overall?

The bigger question right now is, who is Garoppolo’s future successor?

At the end of this month, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is projected to go No. 1 over to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Zach Wilson is expected to land with New York Jets. This leaves the 49ers likely having to choose between Alabama’s Mac Jones, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance, or Ohio State’s Justin Fields.

Shanahan confirmed during last Monday’s conference call that it’s complicated to evaluate Lance, who missed last season due to COVID-19. And a report from NBC Sports’ Peter King announced that the 49ers chose to attend Mac Jones’ second Pro Day in Tuscaloosa last week over Fields’ in Ohio.

That marked the third time the 49ers watched Mac Jones in action. The first time, they sent scouts to watch him in action during the 2020 season and then attended his first Pro Day a few days ago.

Fans likely won’t be happy with this pick and the effort the Niners did to grab him, but he’s an accurate passer that can get the job done and that Kyle Shanahan can develop.

