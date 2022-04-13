49ers Captain Sends Rare Request to Bitter Rival [WATCH]

It’s not often that you see a San Francisco 49ers player sending a request to the Seattle Seahawks, especially if the subject involves the word “trade.”

But this is not a player demanding to be traded, it’s 49ers safety and captain Jimmie Ward sending this idea to the ‘Hawks: Don’t trade D.K. Metcalf.

‘Please Don’t Trade Him’ & ‘Line his a** up’

Speaking to his fans and followers on Instagram Live on Tuesday evening, April 12, Ward was asked by a fan: How is it playing against D.K.?

Ward, whose 49ers got swept by the ‘Hawks during the regular season, first said that “D.K. is straight.” But then came this hope from the 30-year-old veteran.

“I hope Seattle don’t trade him,” Ward said in front of his phone.

Why does Ward hope Seattle doesn’t ship away the 2020 Pro Bowler?

“Because it’s going to be target practice,” Ward said. “We gonna line his a** up. You don’t have (Tyler) Lockett over there so the ball is going to go to D.K. Oh, we gonna line his a** up. Please, please don’t trade him. Please God, let him stay on Seattle.”

Could the Rival Wideout be Next to Leave Seattle?

Metcalf has gotten the better end of Ward and the 49ers: Winning the last four contests against S.F. and going 5-1 in his career versus the ‘Niners. Metcalf has caught 36 passes for 458 yards and has scored 4 touchdowns in those six games versus S.F. per Pro Football Reference.

But Metcalf has been the subject of offseason trade rumors which includes a mention here in this Heavy on Seahawks story.

The Seahawks have already endured a rather turbulent offseason of change following their last place finish of 7-10 in 2021…which signifies a rebuilding project.

Longtime franchise quarterback Russell Wilson? Who guided Seattle to the franchise’s first Vince Lombardi Trophy? Traded to the Denver Broncos before the March 16 free agent signing period.

Veteran defensive leader and perennial All-Pro middle linebacker Bobby Wagner? Released by the team and has since signed with NFC West rival and the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Now, Metcalf at 24 is facing a rebuild with Drew Lock coming in as the potential starter, or with Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns as a trade possibility or the ‘Hawks drafting Malik Willis out of Liberty University at No. 9 overall to take the Seattle quarterback reins.

Ward Also Addresses Deebo Samuel Situation

Ward is also navigating through an offseason where he’s in the final year of his contract.

It just so happens there’s another 49ers star on a similar boat: Deebo Samuel, as he’s entering the final year of his own deal.

However, Samuel has been the subject of growing tension between he and the 49ers — as the All-Pro wideout is still awaiting a contract extension and has since done a social media cleansing of his 49ers-related posts on his personal Instagram account. That internet move has “sounded the alarm” as NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco called it that Samuel and the 49ers aren’t on good terms.

Samuel recently broke his silence since the Instagram update with this tweet on Tuesday:

Train your mind to be calm in every situation. — Deebo (@19problemz) April 12, 2022

Ward was asked about the Samuel/49ers saga. He shared where his confidence level is with Samuel and S.F.

“Deebo’s going to be a ‘Niner for life,” Ward said. “I think they’re going to pay that man.”