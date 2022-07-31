49ers, Deebo Samuel Agree to ‘Massive’ Contract Extension: Report

After months of speculation, it appears that if the San Francisco 49ers were able to secure their star wide receiver.
According to multiple media outlets, the 49ers are giving Deebo Samuel a three-year, $71.55 million extension, NFL insiders, including Adam Schefter, tweeted out on Sunday, July 31.
“49ers are giving Deebo Samuel a three-year, $71.55 million extension, including $58.1 million guaranteed, per sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted out.
Schefter also tweed that the new deal has “a max value of up to $73.5 million.”
ESPN also noted that this means that the All-Pro receiver can take the field at 49ers training camp starting Monday.
The upcoming season is the final year of Samuel’s rookie contract, but the sports world was startled when the receiver announced that he wanted to be traded from the Bay in April, according to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington.
San Francisco selected Samuel with the second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.