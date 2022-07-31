49ers, Deebo Samuel Agree to ‘Massive’ Contract Extension: Report

After months of speculation, it appears that if the San Francisco 49ers were able to secure their star wide receiver.

According to multiple media outlets, the 49ers are giving Deebo Samuel a three-year, $71.55 million extension, NFL insiders, including Adam Schefter, tweeted out on Sunday, July 31.

“49ers are giving Deebo Samuel a three-year, $71.55 million extension, including $58.1 million guaranteed, per sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted out.

Schefter also tweed that the new deal has “a max value of up to $73.5 million.”