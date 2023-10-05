Former 49ers DB Jimmie Ward Details Tumultuous Falling Out With Kyle Shanahan

Jimmie Ward was a staple for the San Francisco 49ers from 2014 to 2022, but the veteran NFL safety recently opened up about his tumultuous departure from the franchise last season.

Earlier this week, Ward joined “The Richard Sherman Podcast” and went into thorough detail about the reasoning behind his exit, which stemmed from a disagreement with the coaching staff about his role on the team.

Jimmie Ward went into DETAIL about the final conversation he had with Kyle Shanahan before leaving the 49ers with @RSherman_25 (@Verizon) pic.twitter.com/QIShwk5L78 — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) October 4, 2023

Despite playing safety for most of his career with the 49ers, it’s clear Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco staff wanted to move Ward into a cornerback position, playing primarily in the nickel role.

Jimmie Ward Details Feud With Shanahan & Coaching Staff

“[Secondary coach Cory Undlin] came to me, he’s like, ‘Hey, we need you to move to corner,'” Ward shared with Sherman about his experience after struggling against the Kansas City Chiefs last season.

That move clearly caught the longtime safety off guard.

“I looked at him, and I told him, this is my first time [saying this], I said, ‘No, I’m not going to corner, bro,'” Ward shared. “I was like, ‘I had no practice at corner.’ I said, ‘You already did me like this once.'”

Ward then shared former 49ers defensive coordinator Demeco Ryans approached him about the move but the safety wouldn’t back down.

That’s when Shanahan came into the picture, according to Ward.

“And then I heard coach Kyle from the sideline, ‘I guess we’ll just put [LB] Azeez [Al-Shaair] in at corner,'” Ward shared. “That’s when I snapped. I was like, ‘Man, I guess you’re going to have to.'”

Ward shared with Sherman how frustrated he was after the situation unfolded unexpectedly.

“I was hot,” Ward said. “I didn’t come in for the team breakdown, jumped in the shower, got my clothes, left.”

Ward followed up with a direct conversation with Shanahan, according to the safety.

“After that Chiefs game, when I felt I had that bad game, my first game back, I went to coach Kyle, let me look him in his eye and hear it out of his mouth. I said hey man, I don’t want to play nickel anymore I want to play safety.”

“Oh you don’t want to start?” Ward said Shanahan replied.

“And when he told me that, I said no, you put me on special teams I’ll ball out on special teams,” Ward responded. “So after that, me and Kyle never really talked the rest of the season, never said anything to each other.”

Jimmie Ward Now Content With Houston Texans

Ultimately Ward got his wish.

I said, ‘Hey, man, if anybody need a safety in free agency, man, come holler at me. That’s how I left it. I talked to [general manager] John Lynch. This is the exit meeting, last exit meeting, I talked to John. John came in and was like, ‘Hey, Jimmie, you know, I’m a Jimmie Ward fan. We love you,’ and this and that. ‘Love to have you to come back.’

“And I was like, ‘Okay, all right.’ And I was thinking in my head, It’s going to be a time for a change of scenery. I didn’t tell him that, but I already knew what time it was.”

Despite sharing a conversation between him and 49ers general manager John Lynch, where Lynch expressed his desire to retain Ward, the longtime NFL defensive back followed his former defensive coordinator Ryans, who is now the head coach for the Houston Texans.

“So I told Meco, man this is my last year here,” Ward concluded. “Wherever I’m going I’m going to play safety. I said all the rest of the stuff you can use me, you can use my versatility, I understand I can do a lot of nice things and use it, but my main position need to be safety. And he said, ‘well if I get a head coaching job I’m going to bring you with me and give you an opportunity to start at safety. And that’s how it went.”