49ers K’Waun Williams Could Return Sooner Than Expected: Report

Some good news for the 49ers’ secondary, cornerback K’Waun Williams could be returning for when San Fran takes on the Seattle Seahawks.

“I’ve heard K’Waun Williams is aiming to return for the Seahawks game on Nov. 1,” The Athletic’s Matt Barrows wrote Tuesday.

Barrows is a reliable source and this is a lot sooner than the Niners expected, but it couldn’t be more perfect timing.

Williams has missed the last two games on injured reserve with a sprained knee.

Niners Trending Upward

Backup corner Jason Verrett has stepped up more than anyone else on the San Francisco roster this season and without him, the Niners would be a wreck.

Injuries have severely plagued the 49ers’ roster and left them shorthanded at the cornerback position. With Williams on his way back, they could be returning to full strength sooner than we think.

We saw Emmanuel Moseley return from his two-game absence on Sunday. He had a solid performance in the 24-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Richard Sherman is eligible to be activated from the injured reserve list, but things don’t sound too promising yet.

A Huge Boost to the Secondary

If Williams is able to return by Nov. 1 when the 49ers take on MVP quarterback Russel Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks, this would make a huge impact on the 49ers’ odds.

The Seahawks currently rank as the best offense in the NFL and the 49ers sure could use Williams to put a stop to Wilson’s passing attack.

Whenever Williams returns, he will resume his starting role as San Francisco’s primary nickel back. The 49ers schedule doesn’t get any easier from here on out, so the sooner he can return, the better.

Bad News for the Offense

We learned on Monday that the offense could be losing their starting running back Raheem Moster again. This time, with a high ankle sprain.

This is sad for Mostert since he just came off of an injury. Sunday night was Mostert’s second game back from overcoming a mild MCL injury which happened Week 2 against the New York Jets.

Mostert was unable to finish the 49ers’ win over the Rams on Sunday after being ruled out in the 3rd quarter.

He already looked pretty banged up in the first half but somehow played through it anyway. After halftime, he came out of the locker room with his ankle taped up. He couldn’t make a play past his first carry as he was ruled out when he came limping off of the field.

Mostert ended his night early with 17 carries for 65 yards, and two catches for 11 yards. The carries marked his second-most ever in a game, even without finishing all four quarters.

