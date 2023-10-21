Kyle Shanahan Gives Gut-Wrenching Deebo Samuel Injury Update

The San Francisco 49ers will be with out one of their top playmakers over the next few weeks, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

While there was optimism Deebo Samuel would be able to suit up for the 49ers on Monday Night Football against the Vikings after suffering an apparent shoulder injury in the loss to the Cleveland Browns, the 49ers coach provided more clarity in a news conference on Saturday Oct. 21.

Kyle Shanahan provided an update on Deebo Samuel's status moving forward 🔽 pic.twitter.com/c7z9iIi0FG — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 21, 2023

“Deebo will be out,” Shanahan said about the versatile wide receiver’s status for Monday night. “Deebo has changed, we took x-rays and MRIs earlier in the week, didn’t find anything, but the pain was still there so we got a CT the other day and found a hairline fracture. So he will be out this game, next game and we will see after the bye week.”

Deebo Samuel Loss Significant

There’s no sugar coating how big of a loss Samuel is for the San Francisco offense. His versatility creates matchup nightmares for opposing defensive coordinators and he can simply do things most wide receivers can’t in the NFL.

“Yeah, it’s always different,” Shanahan said. “That’s what we did last week, we weren’t sure of him last week so we have had contingency plans as it goes, and he’s been banged up the few weeks before that too, so this will hopefully give him a chance to settle down and hopefully come back 100 percent. Deebo’s a pretty unique player. Not many people are like him in the league, so it does change things up, but we’ve got a bunch of good receivers and a bunch of good running backs.“

Samuel has 20 receptions for 301 yards and a touchdown as a receiver so for in 2023, while adding 18 carries for 95 yards and another score on the ground as a runner.

49ers Give Other Key Offensive Updates

Samuel isn’t the only 49ers star offensive player with injury concerns heading into Monday night. Shanahan listed All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams as doubtful, while adding running back Christian McCaffrey is questionable.

McCaffrey was a full-participant during Saturday’s practice which is a good sign for 49ers fans ahead of the Vikings matchup. The running back has been battling an oblique injury.

Christian McCaffrey practicing Saturday for #49ers. No sign of Deebo Samuel,Trent Williams during media window. pic.twitter.com/JthDbM8DW4 — Jerry McDonald (@Jerrymcd) October 21, 2023

“It was good to have him out there today,” Shanahan said of McCaffrey. “We don’t do anything really full speed except for seven-on, but the fact he was able to go out there today and feel good gives him a chance, and we just got to make sure he can go into that game on Monday and feel real good.”