49ers Kyle Shanahan Hints at Mike McGlinchey’s Future

San Francisco 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey‘s fifth-year option is coming up and Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch must make their decision on whether or not they’ll be picking it up.

While fans have lashed out on Twitter over McGlinchey’s declining performance this season, Kyle Shanahan has only positive things to say about the 2018 draft pick.

“We haven’t talked about it, which is probably a big tweet thing, but McGlinchey is going to be here,” Shanahan said via NBC Sports. “So without me ever thinking of that, no, we haven’t talked about it, but don’t worry, Mike, you’ll be all right, man.

“Obviously, I’ve got to talk to John, talk to Jed (York), but I didn’t even realize that was up next year, which means I feel pretty good about McGlinchey.”

Shanahan Addresses McGlinchey’s Weight

McGlinchey is tied for the No. 2 run-blocking offensive tackle in the league, according to Pro Football Focus. Where he falls short is the passing game. Pro Football Focus also has McGlinchey giving up five sacks, 10 QB hits, and 20 hurries.

Fans blamed McGlinchey, who weighs in at 6-8, 310 pounds, for losing too much weight this offseason.

When asked about McGlinchey’s weight and a costly loss to the Washington Football Team a few weeks back, Shanahan addressed the issue.

“His weight does fluctuate,” Shanahan said via 49ers Webzone. “I think he was lighter this year. That stuff we’ll talk about at the end of the season and hopefully have an offseason to be able to figure out whatever’s best for him.”

McGlinchey, however, doesn’t think his size has anything to do with his struggles this year.

“I don’t think my size has anything to do with my inconsistency of play this year,” McGlinchey said via 49ers Webzone. “Do I think could I be a little bit bigger? Sure. …I was maybe five pounds lighter than I was last year. Maybe I was put together a little bit better, I don’t know. It’s a matter of yeah, if that’s a conversation I have to have with John and Kyle and Dustin Perry, our head strength coach, then absolutely. But I would not equate the things that happened to me this year based off of my body weight.”

McGlinchey Is Okay With How He Performed This Season

McGlinchey isn’t concerned with his weight this season and also with how he’s played, although he does know he needs some tweaking.

“I think I’m okay with (where I am) right now,” McGlinchey said 49ers Webzone. “I think there’s a lot of things I did really well all year. There’s things I did a lot better than last year. But I wasn’t consistent enough. The fact of the matter is there were some bad moments this year that I let my team down when they needed me to be at my best and I didn’t get it done. The thing I need to do is just be consistent.”

Until he proves he can do better and finish plays, McGlinchey will be critized over and over but Shanahan believes that’s good motivation for him to get better.

“He’s a good football player,” Shanahan said. “He’s going to have a great career and I plan on it being here and I hope he takes it the right way and it makes him a better player next year for it.”

