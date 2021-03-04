49ers Set to Meet BYU Zach Wilson’s Elite Target

Without a proper NFL combine this year, teams are meeting virtually with potential prospects. The kicker? They only get five.

The other week, the Niners met with Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson. This week they met with another piece of talent for their offense.

Justin Melo of The Draft Network tweeted that the 49ers are among a handful of teams scheduled to meet virtually with BYU’s Zach Wilson‘s No. 1 option––wide receiver Dax Milne. Some of the other teams included the Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, Washington Football Team.

One guy I want to talk about is BYU's Dax Milne. While watching Zach Wilson, it was Milne who came down with a lot of those big plays (70-1188-8 in 2020). Milne will meet virtually with the #Patriots, #Bills #Washington, #49ers, #Broncos, #Colts, #Chargers, #Jaguars & #Seahawks. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 4, 2021

Dax Milne’s Scouting Report

As a junior, Milne was the Cougars’ leading receiver, reeling in 70 passes for 1,188 yards and eight touchdowns from Wilson.

“Dax Milne shows good proactive athleticism as a route-runner and does a good job at the top of the route,” wrote Drae Harris of The Draft Network. “He typically defeats press with foot quickness, stacks the DB, and gets back on his route stem. He will track the football in the air and shows good extension and strong hands at the catch point. He is a hyper-competitive player who has made a lot of big plays in his career.”

Over his three-year career as a Cougar, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound wideout recorded 101 receptions for 1,542 yards with 11 touchdowns.

49ers Scouted Zach Wilson During the Season

Cougars’ quarterback Zach Wilson is also reportedly on the Niners’ radar as they went to see him play in the middle of the season.

Wilson led an undefeated BYU team before they were upset by Coastal Carolina in a last-minute matchup.

The junior QB ended the season throwing for Wilson has thrown for 3,692 yards and 33 touchdowns compared to just three interceptions. He also has 254 rushing yards for 10 touchdowns which proves how much of a duel threat he is.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller reported the Niners have already scouted Wilson and Alabama’s signal-caller Mac Jones.

Wilson Believes He’d Fit in the Bay Area

The 6-3, 210-pound gunslinger didn’t shy away from saying he would fit right in with the Niners’ offense.

“I haven’t watched a ton of specifics with NFL teams as far as what offenses they run,” Wilson said via KNBR. “One just off the top of my head is the 49ers, because I’m very familiar with what Kyle Shanahan does and the system that they have in place and I think I’d fit in well there.”

BYU’s offense with Wilson under center used plenty of similar schemes the Niners have grown to use such as play-action plays incorporating tight ends and fullbacks. With Kyle Shanahan’s play-calling expertise and a 100% healthy 49ers offense, the possibilities could be endless for Wilson in San Francisco.

The 49ers are seat to pick at No. 12 overall this year, but if they want Wilson, then they will need to make a trade. However, Milne is slated to be a top 15 pick.

Here is a glimpse of the two in action:

