49ers Met With QB Who Shattered Ex-1st Rounder’s Records: Report

The San Francisco 49ers still find themselves considering adding to the quarterback room and have sent representatives out to various college Pro Days to see who could fit. Now, one past 3,000-yard passer from the state of Utah, best known for shattering records once held by 2020 first rounder Jordan Love, is on the radar.

Per NFL insider Aaron Wilson of NBC 2 Houston on Wednesday, March 22, Logan Bonner of Utah State not only “excelled” at his workout, but the 49ers were mentioned as one of the teams that visited with him.

“Utah State quarterback Logan Bonner excelled at Pro Day, displaying arm talent, athleticism. Met with Colts Packers 49ers Chiefs and Raiders,” Wilson shared on Wednesday, March 22. “Viewed as Day 3 draft target, per league sources.”

Bonner broke two records in Logan: The first one the single season passing touchdowns record and then single-season passing yards mark once held by the projected Green Bay Packers starter — which he accomplished in his first season with the Aggies and in the Aggies’ first season of replacing Love.

Bonner Thrived as Transfer at a Place That Produced Love

Does Utah State have a quarterback factory going?

After all, the Aggies did produce Love — who emerged as a first round talent and landed to the Packers at No. 26 overall.

Bonner didn’t officially make it to Logan until 2021 as a graduate transfer from Arkansas State, where he played from 2016-2020. But right away, Bonner established himself as one of the Mountain West Conference’s most dominating passers.

In his first season, Bonner shredded defenses to the tune of 3,628 yards — more than the 3,567 Love delivered in 2018. Overall, he went 263-of-429 passing with 36 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

And, in his USU debut, he helped guide the Aggies to the MWC conference title over San Diego State (was named the game’s Most Valuable Player after tossing four touchdown passes) and then ended the season as an L.A. Bowl champion over Oregon State.

Bonner Coming to League With Recent Injury Bug

Bonner, however, had to exit the bowl game with a knee injury. Then after four starts in the 2022 season, Bonner’s campaign was cut short due to a broken foot. He ended his season with 62-of-110 passing for 753 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions. His best game was throwing for 313 yards with three touchdowns against UNLV.

Now, the 6-foot-3, 223-pounder is attempting to come back from his latter ailment. Per Wilson, he was able to deliver crisp throws at his workout in front of NFL scouts and personnel.

Utah State @USUFootball quarterback Logan Bonner delivers crisp throw at Pro Day https://t.co/47jcusctw9 pic.twitter.com/bo2GrYvalp — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 23, 2023

Also via Wilson, Bonner delivered these marks in the testing portion of his workout:

40-yard dash : 4.70 seconds.

: 4.70 seconds. 3-cone drill : 7.21 seconds.

: 7.21 seconds. Vertical jump: 32 inches.

32 inches. Broad jump: 9-8 inches.

Wilson includes how Bonner’s hands were measured at 9 5/8 inches. Should the 49ers consider Bonner, he’ll likely be considered either a seventh round find or undrafted rookie signing. But Bonner is now in a position where he’ll become the second USU QB to enter the league in a span of three years.

Where Was GM John Lynch?

Meanwhile, the 49ers had representatives in the building at USC Pro Day on Tuesday, March 21 and for Stanford on Wednesday. The latter featured a certain Stanford alum in attendance: General manager John Lynch.

Matt Barrows of The Athletic shared how Lynch and assistant GM Adam Peters were watching the defensive back group, which includes highly-touted cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly. The 6-foot-1 CB already shares this connection with Lynch outside of being a Cardinal: Lynch played with his father Brian in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ secondary.

Barrows added how both took the drive to San Jose State to check in on edge rusher Viliami Fehoko Jr. The Spartan, who also played on the defensive line alongside the son of former 49er Rhett Hall Cade Hall, impressed scouts with a reported 4.75 40 time while carrying 282 pounds.