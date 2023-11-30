49ers News: Ex-San Fran CB Scooped Up by Robert Saleh’s Jets

Fair to say that, after having spent four seasons coaching with Kyle Shanahan as defensive coordinator and working under general manager John Lynch, it’s not breaking 49ers news that Jets coach Robert Saleh still has strong ties with San Francisco. That could be good news for former cornerback Anthony Brown, who was scooped up by the Jets this week, signed to the team’s practice squad after having been released by the 49ers a month ago.

Brown had been signed in September after he was released by the Steelers. He was let go by the 49ers on the day of the Chase Young trade, with Young essentially taking over his roster spot. He had made two appearances with the 49ers on the 53-man roster before that. It’s likely that the signing of Anthony Brown came with a recommendation from the 49ers to Saleh.

Though he will be on the Jets’ practice squad, Brown could play a role for Saleh’s bunch if it can somehow make a longshot NFL playoff push. The Jets are currently 4-7 but are hopeful that Aaron Rodgers’ remarkable return from an Achilles tendon injury can propel them through the rest of the season.

49ers News Fast & Furious in the Secondary

Certainly, there has been plenty of 49ers news in the defensive backfield in the last two weeks. The team has been close to signing respected veteran Jason Verrett, and also met with veteran Anthony Averett. After injuries to safeties Talanoa Hufanga and George Odum this week, the team signed veteran safety Erik Harris to a practice squad deal and also added cornerback Kemon Hall.

An MRI confirmed that #49ers safety and special-teams ace George Odum suffered a torn biceps Thursday, per source. He’ll undergo surgery soon and faces a 2-to-4 month recovery, leaving an outside shot of coming back late in the playoffs. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 24, 2023

The team continues to look for depth in both spots, though they have gotten better play recently out of the group. Charvarius Ward is a consistent starter and third-year man Deommodore Lenoir has been improving.

Backup Ambry Thomas has been solid as well. Going by Pro Football Focus’ grading system, the 49ers have been graded out with an excellent 91.5 rating thus far this year in terms of pass coverage, which is third in the NFL. That’s partially a factor of the team’s linebackers and pass rushers, but it is clear that the defensive backs are not costing San Francisco significantly.

Anthony Brown Has Had Awful Luck

As for Anthony Brown, though his time in San Francisco was short, it would be good 49ers news if he could make an impact with the Jets. He is an easy guy to root for, having been a starter over seven years with Dallas before suffering a terribly timed Achilles tendon injury in Week 13 against the Colts last year.

Looks like Anthony Brown is in good spirits after his Achilles surgery 🙏🏽 From his IG story (asb_ix) pic.twitter.com/hbVjLlrWVg — Hailey Sutton (@_HaileySutton) December 6, 2022

Brown was slated to be a free agent and would have been able to cash in on the hard work that had brought him from a sixth-round pick in 2016 to the Cowboys’ starting lineup. 49ers fans surely remember the 2021 playoff interception that Anthony Brown had against San Francisco that set up a fourth-quarter Dallas touchdown, cutting the 49ers lead to 23-17. But the 49ers held off the Cowboys to notch the win.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who was especially upset about the Brown injury as the two had come into the NFL facing long odds in the same draft class, said of Brown, “Prescott said last year after the Anthony Brown injury (per Yahoo): “He’s a f***ing competitor,” Prescott said. “He’s a guy that has fought his f***ing ass off year in and year out to earn his respect, let alone his starting position and play time. And fights his ass off.”