49ers Officially Make Decision on Jimmy Garoppolo: Report

Jimmy Garoppolo has found his NFL home for the 2022 season, ending all trade and release talks.
His home? The San Francisco 49ers.
Deal Makes Him ‘Highest Paid’ for Position
Per the NFL Network duo of Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, Garoppolo and the 49ers will continue their relationship.
“The 49ers and QB Jimmy Garoppolo are finalizing a new contract that will make him the highest paid backup in the NFL, sources tell me and Mike Garafolo,” Rapoport tweeted. “A solution that keeps Jimmy G on the roster while making clear it’s Trey Lance’s team going forward.”
Rapoport then dove further into the kind of deal Garoppolo will receive.
“The 49ers lowered Jimmy Garoppolo’s base salary to $6.5 million fully guaranteed while giving him a chance to make nearly $10 million more in incentives if he’s starting. A solid solution,” he posted.
Furthermore, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Garoppolo is given this freedom for next season.
“The contract contains no-trade and no-tag clauses, assuring Garoppolo will remain in SF this season and have the freedom to leave in 2023,” Schefter tweeted.
