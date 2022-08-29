49ers Officially Make Decision on Jimmy Garoppolo: Report

Jimmy Garoppolo has found his NFL home for the 2022 season, ending all trade and release talks.

His home? The San Francisco 49ers.

Deal Makes Him ‘Highest Paid’ for Position

Per the NFL Network duo of Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, Garoppolo and the 49ers will continue their relationship.

“The 49ers and QB Jimmy Garoppolo are finalizing a new contract that will make him the highest paid backup in the NFL, sources tell me and Mike Garafolo,” Rapoport tweeted. “A solution that keeps Jimmy G on the roster while making clear it’s Trey Lance’s team going forward.”

The #49ers and QB Jimmy Garoppolo are finalizing a new contract that will make him the highest paid backup in the NFL, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. A solution that keeps Jimmy G on the roster while making clear it’s Trey Lance’s team going forward. pic.twitter.com/HZJf5Zc48m — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2022

Rapoport then dove further into the kind of deal Garoppolo will receive.

“The 49ers lowered Jimmy Garoppolo’s base salary to $6.5 million fully guaranteed while giving him a chance to make nearly $10 million more in incentives if he’s starting. A solid solution,” he posted.

The #49ers lowered Jimmy Garoppolo's base salary to $6.5M fully guaranteed while giving him a chance to make nearly $10M more in incentives if he's starting. A solid solution. https://t.co/la4T5rNpir — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2022

Furthermore, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Garoppolo is given this freedom for next season.

“The contract contains no-trade and no-tag clauses, assuring Garoppolo will remain in SF this season and have the freedom to leave in 2023,” Schefter tweeted.

Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers agreed to a restructured one-year contract that will keep the QB in San Francisco this season, per sources. The contract contains no-trade and no-tag clauses, assuring Garoppolo will remain in SF this season and have the freedom to leave in 2023. pic.twitter.com/2tj0dDGgN9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2022

This story will be updated.