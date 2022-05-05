49ers Projected to Get 4 New Additions for 2023: Analyst

It’s already looking like the San Francisco 49ers will have a 2023 NFL Draft that’s anything but quiet.

During this past draft, the 49ers wound up with nine picks total despite not having a first round selection (by virtue of last season’s trade to No. 3 to grab Trey Lance). However, the franchise gained some picks — four compensatory ones — thanks to some key coaching moves involving Mike McDaniel and Robert Saleh that gained them extra additions.

Now, Lance Zierlein of nfl.com predicted on Thursday, May 5 that the 49ers won’t be having a quiet 2023 draft period — with some extra picks to choose from.

What the Draft Analyst Predicts

Zierlein is a believer the ‘Niners will receive four more compensatory picks for ’23. Here’s what he wrote:

“The 49ers will receive the second of two third-rounders awarded for Mike McDaniel being hired as Dolphins head coach this offseason and the third of three third-rounders awarded for losing both Robert Saleh (Jets head coach) and Martin Mayhew (Commanders GM) in 2021. They will also take home a fifth for Jones and a likely seventh-round pick for Key, provided he makes the Jaguars — which is very likely. The departure of Tomlinson and addition of Ward cancel each other out in terms of compensatory-pick eligibility.”

Zierlein also dove into where those picks will come for the 49ers:

Two picks in the third round — making it the third straight draft that the 49ers will have multiple draft options in that round (2021 draft saw Trey Sermon and Ambry Thomas come off the board at No. 88 and No. 102, respectively).

One selection in round five (making it the fifth time since 2018 that the 49ers will have a solo fifth round option. Past fifth rounders include Talanoa Hufanga, Dre Greenlaw and D.J. Reed).

Round seven pick (49ers also traded seventh round pick to Broncos to get Nick Zakelj at No. 187 overall).

In addition, the losses of Laken Tomlinson, D.J. Jones and Arden Key had a hand in the 49ers gaining extra options as noted by Zierlein.

What Did the 49ers Get Out of 2022 Compensatory Options?

With the four additional picks on the compensatory side, here’s who the general manager John Lynch, head coach Kyle Shanahan and company spent it on:

Danny Gray: The Southern Methodist wide receiver was the first additional selection and the day two version of “Mr. Irrelevant” — as the final pick of the draft’s second day (No. 105 overall).

Kalia Davis: The University of Central Florida trench standout was taken at No. 220 in the sixth round. The 6-foot-2, 310-pounder is expected to help fill in the nose tackle spot Jones vacated.

Tariq Castro-Fields: Penn State cornerback fell to No. 221 to the 49ers. He was originally a fourth round projection by Zierlein.

Brock Purdy: Yes, “Mr. Irrelevant” out of Iowa State came via the McDaniels, Saleh and free agency moves.

Barring trades, the 49ers are predicted to enter 2023 draft with nine options to choose from for the second straight year.