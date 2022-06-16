49ers in Pursuit to Host Future Super Bowl, President Says

The San Francisco 49ers will be entering the 2022 season in pursuit of Super Bowl 57, as they’ll be one of the trendy preseason picks to win it all.

Turns out the 49ers are also thinking about another Super Bowl: The 60th annual contest and/or Super Bowl 61.

Team President Confirms 49ers Want to Host Again

Speaking with reporters at the “State of the Franchise” event held on Wednesday, June 15, 49ers team president Al Guido shared that the league and the 49ers are in talks to bring the big game back to Levi’s Stadium.

“We are talking to the NFL and all of our partners around the ability to bring Super Bowl 60 and/or 61 back to the Bay Area and Levi’s Stadium,” said Guido via 49ers Webzone.

Guido and the ‘Niners have eyeballed February 2026 or 2027 when the spectacle can be played at Levi’s.

Super Bowl Success/History in the Bay

Levi’s hasn’t hosted the Super Bowl in six years — which was for the game’s 50th celebration.

That contest between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers drew 71,088 in attendance according to The Football Database. That Super Bowl drew a larger crowd compared to the last six big games.

The next closest to Super Bowl 50 in Levi’s was the subsequent big game between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons — drawing 70,807 at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

The Super Bowl 56 battle between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals held at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium saw 70,048 filling the seats.

While the Golden State has been attractive to the Super Bowl committee and the NFL, the Bay Area has only been a host site twice since 1985. Super Bowl 19 — won by Joe Montana and the 49ers — was held in Stanford. That game witnessed 84,059 people in the crowd.

Pasadena’s Rose Bowl, the L.A. Memorial Coliseum, San Diego’s Qualcomm Stadium and recently, SoFi Stadium has represented the Californian Super Bowl venues in the game’s history.

Who is in Competition With Levi’s & the 49ers for Future Super Bowl Site?

The Super Bowl locations are already set for the rest of the 50s.

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona is hosting this season’s contest. Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas won its bid for Super Bowl 58. The game returns to New Orleans in 2025 for the 59th Super Bowl.

For the big game to make its reappearance in the Silicon Valley and Bay Area, Guido and the 49ers are facing a bevy of other aspiring host cities.

Per 49ers Webzone, there are some well-known cities in the running for the February spectacle. However there are also some surprises:

Atlanta: Mercedes Benz Stadium would host the game for the first time since 2019 when Tom Brady won his final Super Bowl ever as a Patriot.

Dallas: AT&T Stadium would bring back the game for the first time since 2011 when Aaron Rodgers won his first Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers.

Houston: Should NRG Stadium win its bid, “H-Town” will host its third big game since 2004.

Now for the surprise cities in the bidding game.

Boston: Gillette Stadium in Foxboro is the most likely destination if awarded, which seats 65,878. The Boston region has never hosted the big game.

Cincinnati: The state of Ohio, given its deep football history including being the home state of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has never hosted a Super Bowl. Paul Brown Stadium seats 65,535.

Nashville: The home of the Tennessee Titans Nissan Stadium offers 69,143 seats. Nashville has already hosted one major NFL event — the 2019 draft.

Seattle: Lumen Field can host up to 72,000. Annually considered the nosiest venue in the league.

There’s one more significant event Levi’s is aiming to host in 2026 as well per The Athletic’s David Lombardi: The World Cup.