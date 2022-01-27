Ex-49ers QB Jeff Garcia Flames Mina Kimes Over Garoppolo Comments

As the debate around the San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo continues, the dialogue itself is heating up.

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Mina Kimes and Stephen A. Smith drew attention for calling out and mocking Garoppolo for weighing down San Francisco in their quest for a Super Bowl. Kimes went as far as to say that Garoppolo is “the definition of being part of the group project that gets an A, while doing none of the work.”

That specific comment was then shared by OurSF49ers on Instagram. This is where former 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia comes in. Garcia was with San Francisco in the early 2000s, playing for the team for a total of five seasons and reaching three Pro Bowls from 2000 to 2002.

Garcia sounded off on Kimes’ “group project” comment by calling her out for essentially being a woman and never playing football at a competitive level.

“Who the hell is Mina Kimes and when is the last time she threw a touchdown pass in a game? NEVER! EVER! has she taken a snap or can truly understand the ability, the mindset, the physical and mental toughness, that it takes to play the QB position or any position in the NFL. The fact that there are people out there given a platform to talk about something that they have never done is hilarious and that’s how you have to look at her, she’s a joke! So let’s just laugh at her and support Jimmy, root on our Niners to go out and beat the living fuck out of one more team. That’s what it takes. She will never know that feeling. Can I get an AMEN? Peace”

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Garcia’s Response Draws Backlash

Garcia asked for an “amen,” and did get close to 2700 likes on his comment at the time of writing. However, the former 49er also drew many responses on Instagram and elsewhere from people that vehemently disagreed.

It’s embarrassing that this needs to be said, but apparently it does You can disagree with Mina Kimes and her opinion about Jimmy G without being blatantly disrespectful towards women in sports media Be better — Jordan Elliott (@splash_cousin) January 27, 2022

The conversation occasionally focused around on if Kimes was right or wrong in her hot take, but Garcia’s call-out also added a social dynamic to the conversation.

“Mina Kimes wasn’t wrong about Jimmy,” @richjmadrid said. “It shouldn’t be this earth shattering thing to hear someone in the national media finally say it. But whatever. Also Jeff Garcia sucks lmfao.”

David Liechty praised Kimes, and credits negative responses from Garcia and other 49ers fans due to their inability to view Garoppolo and the team objectively.

Mina Kimes is one of the smartest football analysts out there, and we’ve got 49ers fans trashing her because she doesn’t have a dog in the fight and isn’t afraid to ruffle any feathers when keeping it real about Jimmy. — David Liechty (@BackcountryFam) January 26, 2022

Kimes and Smith’s Additional Comments

The specific quote from Kimes is what drove a lot of the debate this week and is obviously was what prompted Garcia responded to specifically. However, Kimes had a considerable amount of build-up to her “group project” analogy.

“I’m not a Niners hater,” Kimes said. “I see them winning [the NFC Championship.] I see them winning because of their excellent pass rush. I see them winning because [defensive coordinator] DeMeco Ryans and [head coach] Kyle Shanahan are doing a hell of a job. [Wide receiver] Deebo Samuel is incredible, [tackle] Trent Williams is amazing. Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t the reason they’re winning. They’re winning with him, but not because of him.”

Meanwhile, Smith got up out of his chair and mocked Jimmy G at one point in the program, miming a handoff and saying that’s all the quarterback does.

Based on this week, the Garoppolo debate isn’t ending anytime soon.