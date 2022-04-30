‘The Rich Get Richer’ 49ers Nation Gleeful Reactions to Day 2 Draft Picks

During Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft, fans watched as the San Francisco 49ers finally made it to the stage and announced their three selections after remaining quiet during Day 1, electing not to trade wide receiver Deebo Samuel for a higher pick.

With the 61, 93 and 105 picks, the 49ers added power and strength to the team, which satisfied ‘Niners nation across social media.

Drake Jackson, DE, USC

At 61, Drake Jackson added to San Francisco’s already deep rotation of defensive linemen, beating out edge rusher Nick Bonitto of Oklahoma. Jackson fulfills the need for a dangerous pass-rusher opposite Nick Bosa, and while he needs some “fine tuning,” he’s sure to thrive under defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, according to NBC Sports.

The consensus on Twitter was pretty much the same when it came to the 21-year-old as the 49ers first pick — enthusiastic delight.

The rich get richer — #49ers continue to build along the defensive line with Drake Jackson. — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) April 30, 2022

The 49ers had views of picking Drake Jackson. They had to take care not to let it slip he's who they wanted. Had they done so he might've been so far gone by the time they picked at No. 61. If he develops, this might be the moment nothing was the same for the NFC West. — Kyle Madson (@KyleAMadson) April 30, 2022

Nobody in this draft class has the picture-perfect dip and bend as an edge rusher that Drake Jackson has. Goes to the 49ers to become their new Dee Ford. That's an outstanding pick here. — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) April 30, 2022

49ers really stayed Pat at 61 snd got DRAKE JACKSON!! Him with Bosa is gonna be scary! — Marco Martinez (@Marco_Mart1205) April 30, 2022

There were tons of highlights floating around social media of Jackson, but this is probably one of the most impressive.

This is Drake Jackson. The 49ers just drafted a defensive lineman who can do this pic.twitter.com/2AdR5d4vKr — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) April 30, 2022

Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, LSU

Some were thrown for a loop when it came to the 49ers nabbing a running back with the 93 pick, but that doesn’t mean LSU’s Tyrion Davis-Price isn’t a good selection.

Price is shockingly speedy for being ‘6’0 and weighing 211 pounds. He ran a 4.48 40-yard dash at combine, SB Nation reported, so he has a speed that will give head coach Kyle Shanahan “a violent north-to-south runner who has the ability to potentially take on an expanded role in the 49ers backfield from day one.”

My initial thoughts on 49ers taking a running back. Don’t think it’s a bad pick… I understand why they took a RB. Just thought with their last 4 leading rushers being undrafted or a 6th round pick they’d wait.. are they looking for Tyrion Davis-Price to be THE GUY? pic.twitter.com/GCdE8HdhA2 — CROCK-MAN⚡️ (@eric_crocker) April 30, 2022

New 49ers RB Tyrion Davis-Price broke the LSU single-game rushing record this past season with 287 yards against Florida. Seems clear that Shanahan wants another solid body in an injury-porous RB room — remember that’s where Deebo had to pick up so much slack last year — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) April 30, 2022

Tyrion Davis-Price ran a 4.48 40 yard dash at 211 pounds This is a violent north to south runner that gives the 49ers a bonafide bruiser in the backfield — Jordan Elliott (@JLeeElliott) April 30, 2022

Danny Gray, WR, SMU

SMU wide receiver Danny Gray has both potential and insane speed — he clocked a 4.33 40-yard dash at combine. Currently, it’s Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk ahead of Gray, and with the new comer’s speed, it could “help open up things underneath while also giving presumed starter Trey Lance a weapon to utilize on deep shots off play-action,” SB Nation reported.

The #NFL really let #49ers HC Kyle Shanahan get SMU WR Danny Gray… 👀👇🔥pic.twitter.com/jdpb6aIsnt — 49ers & NFL News 24/7 (@49ersSportsTalk) April 30, 2022

New #49ers WR Danny Gray isn't just a deep ball threat. He averaged 10.6 yards after the catch on passes thrown 5 or fewer yards downfield last season. For context, Niners WR Deebo Samuel averaged an NFL-best 11.1 yards after catch on such passes in 2021. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) April 30, 2022

49ers add speed to their WR corps with their last pick, Danny Gray. I spoke to him a week ago. He hit it off with new WR coach Leonard Hankerson on his visit with the 49ers. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) April 30, 2022

“You’ve got the No. 1 trait we were looking for in speed and your No. 2 trait is toughness. You bring those two things here and good things will happen.” Inside the draft call between the 49ers and former SMU WR Danny Gray. (🎥 @49ers) pic.twitter.com/r147f0VGH1 — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) April 30, 2022

“You’ve got the No. 1 trait we were looking for in speed and your No. 2 trait is toughness,” a video shows of the 49ers draft night call to Gray.