49ers Release Veteran Pass Rusher in New Roster Move

The San Francisco 49ers have made a slight adjustment to the roster with the release of a veteran defensive end who last hit the field with the Seattle Seahawks. Darryl Johnson is entering his fifth NFL season, but it appears he will not be plying his trade with the 49ers.

San Francisco announced the roster move via the transactions wire on August 16, releasing Johnson through an injury settlement six weeks removed from the date they signed him this offseason (June 6.) The 26-year-old spent parts of the 2022 campaign with the Seahawks before hitting free agency in 2023.

It’s unfortunate for Johnson, who suffered an injury just under two weeks ago and was placed on the injured reserve. The 49ers never disclosed the injury that Johnson suffered or any recovery details.

Considering that Johnson had to spend the majority of the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the injured reserve, another issue hindering his progress in the league is not a great sign. Further, it came in the middle of training camp as he was attempting to earn a roster spot with San Francisco.

Johnson Spends Time with Bills, Seahawks

The 6’6″ defensive end entered the NFL in the 2019 NFL draft, being selected in the seventh round by the Buffalo Bills after he spent four years at North Carolina A&T. According to the Aggies’ official website, Johnson played 24 games and totaling 8.5 sacks.

Johnson was by no means a guarantee to make the Bills roster as a rookie, but his unique size and skills got him on the 53-man squad. He played in 16 games as a rookie, earning his first NFL sack along the way per Pro Football Reference.

He made the squad again the following season, appearing in another 15 games and adding another sack. Johnson wasn’t starting or getting a plethora of opportunities (he played just 23% of Buffalo’s defensive snaps over 2019 and 2020) but he was showing up on the stat sheet.

In need of DE depth, the Carolina Panthers traded for Johnson in the 2021 offseason. However, the first of his injury concerns arose as he missed 14 games with a hamstring issue in 2021. The Panthers released him during final cuts the following August.

Seattle swooped in for Johnson, but his 2022 campaign was again hampered by injury, this time a foot issue. He made four appearances for the Seahawks before being released in 2023.

49ers Have Injury Issues with Two DL

While there’s typically an incoming move to replace an outgoing player, the 49ers had technically already done that by signing defensive lineman Daelin Hayes. Hayes was brought in when Johnson was placed on the injured reserve, but he also had concerns with his health.

Hayes was a fifth-round draft pick in the 2021 NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens, but he has barely appeared on an NFL field. Besides a singular appearance, Hayes has spent the first two years of his pro football career on the sidelines due to an ankle issue.

Hayes stayed on the roster even shorter than Johnson did, as the former Notre Dame star dealt with yet another injury. San Francisco signed cornerback Nate Brooks as the corresponding move to Hayes’ release on August 4.