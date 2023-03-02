49ers Spoke With One of the Fastest Prospects on Day 1 of Combine

One of the fastest prospects on the first day of drills at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine met with the San Francisco 49ers before turning heads with his 40-yard dash time.

Per Brad Graham of The SFNiners on Thursday, March 2, University of Tennessee edge rusher Byron Young revealed he spoke with the 49ers during the pre-combine interview process. And that was before the 6-foot-3, 245-pound edge rusher blazed his 40 with an unofficial time of 4.48 — which placed him second behind fellow Southeastern Conference edge rusher prospect Nolan Smith of Georgia.

Tennessee EDGE Bryon Young goes FASTER on Run #2, with a 4.48 40-yard dash! #NFLCombine2023 #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/z9ZOGJHs8X — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) March 2, 2023

Young Played in a Similar Concept the 49ers Like to Run, he Says

Young attacks blockers with a combination of speed and hand power. He helped describe his game as aggressive and how he approaches the line of scrimmage.

“I try to hold myself to that standard: Speedy and powerful. Every rep, I try to get off the ball really fast and work off that,” Young said.

As for his go-to hand move to evade blockers, Young said “I try to work off power too with the long arm.”

The Volunteers star, who was an All-SEC First Team selection and a Reese’s Senior Bowl participant, came in with the frame and bulk that can be comparable to 49ers unrestricted free agent Samson Ebukam.

But while he entered Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis as an edge rusher, he shared with Graham that the Volunteers used him in a fashion that 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek likes to do in the Bay Area with his wide-9 front.

“I kind of jumped around a little bit at Tennessee in the same way,” Young said. “I’ve definitely been in that nine-technique (wide defensive end spot outside of the tight end’s shoulder) and sometimes on third and longs, I get into the three (technique, between the guard and center) a little bit and do a little bit (there).”

Burning Question: Could Young Still Fall to the 49ers?

Despite not having the prototypical size that most NFL teams covet for edge rushers as they often seek anyone taller than 6-foot-4 and above 260, Young still will win over teams with the speed-to-power traits he possesses.

Young showcased that long arm strength he was referring too while in front of NFL coaches and other personnel at Mobile, Alabama for the Senior Bowl — forcing this interception while working against the left tackle:

Bryon Young pushes the LT right into Malik Cunningham as he was about to throw and it’s picked off for a pick 6 Cunningham hurt on the tackle.. hope he’s okay 😭pic.twitter.com/WN0wvp6Pox — RanDynasty (@ran_dynasty) February 4, 2023

But outside of resorting to his upper body strength, Young gave offensive tackles fits with his snap explosion. And UT trusted him on DL twists where Young attacks the inside gap and snatches the sack — including against potential top 10 quarterback draft picks Will Levis of Kentucky and Anthony Richardson of Florida.

But after turning heads with his 40 time, often the golden ticket for prospects to boost their draft status, is there still the hope Young would fall to No. 99 to the 49ers? Graham is starting to believe that Young’s Indy performance has solidified he won’t fall that low.

I love this drill, never seen it before Looks as though they are emulating outside rush with counter-spin and dip/rip at the end Byron Young shows here why he is quickly moving out of range for the 49ers pic.twitter.com/KkYL1fRnmg — Brad (@Graham_SFN) March 2, 2023

However, some believe the Volunteer won’t go in the first two rounds. Young is projected to the fourth round by website NFL Draft Buzz. The Draft Network gave him a third round grade.

If he indeed lands to the 49ers, Young would be considered a suitable replacement for the UFA Ebukam and also form a wickedly fast edge rush trio with Nick Bosa and Drake Jackson.