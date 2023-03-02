49ers Had Strong Talk With Possible DB Option, ‘They Actually Like me’

Could the San Francisco 49ers dip into Baton Rouge, Louisiana for the second straight NFL Draft? But this time to bolster a needy area of the defense? One LSU Tigers star and past teammate of running back Tyrion Davis-Price revealed he’s on the 49ers’ board.

Per Jordan Elliott of SB Nation on Thursday, March 2, safety Jay Ward confirmed he and the Niners held a formal meeting — a meeting that Ward claims was positive.

“The meeting went well, they actually liked me,” Ward told Elliott at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Ward Joins Growing List of Potential Safety Help for the 49ers

The list of safeties talking to the 49ers continues to grow. This comes with veteran Jimmie Ward as an unrestricted free agent and the pending status of fellow veteran safety Tashaun Gipson (though general manager John Lynch told reporters on Tuesday, February 28 that he feels optimistic Gipson will return).

Still, safety is considered an offseason need for the 49ers and the LSU Tiger has joined the following names who have spoken to the 49ers:

JL Skinner, Boise State : The towering 6-foot-4, 220-pound All-Mountain West Conference First Team member told Steph Sanchez of SB Nation Thursday he’s spoken to the 49ers.

: The towering 6-foot-4, 220-pound All-Mountain West Conference First Team member told Steph Sanchez of SB Nation Thursday he’s spoken to the 49ers. Gervarrius Owens, Houston: The 6-foot, 200-pound Owens was a team captain and All-American Athletic Conference First Teamer. The Cougar spoke with the Niners on Thursday per Brad Graham of The SFNiners.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Owens was a team captain and All-American Athletic Conference First Teamer. The Cougar spoke with the Niners on Thursday per Brad Graham of The SFNiners. Jammie Robinson, Florida State: The 5-foot-11, 203-pounder revealed Thursday he talked to the 49ers via Kyle Posey of SB Nation. Robinson was an All-Atlantic Coast Conference performer.

Ward, though, has his traits that could convince the 49ers to put him high on their 2023 NFL Draft board.

Ward Already Has Revered Surname, But Adds Versatility Needed for 49ers Defense

For starters, Ward has a surname that’s done exceptionally well for the Niners as some 49ers fans noticed.

“We just gravitate towards Ward’s,” one fan told Elliott.

Two more fans added “strong last name” while another included “just what we need, another Ward.”

Jimmie Ward became a reliable coverage blanket for the 49ers at safety and lined up at nickelback last season. Charvarius Ward emerged as the No. 1 cornerback and put together new career-highs for pass deflections and tackles. But what can this Ward bring to the 49ers’ defensive room?

Elliott is one who has taken a liking to his defensive game, describing him as “an extremely versatile player who has logged significant snaps as a safety and a slot corner.” That statement alone could make Ward a potential replacement for the UFA Jimmie Ward.

But in watching Ward closely, he can be trusted in covering wideouts in man coverage as seen here in Mobile, Alabama:

#LSU CB/S Jay Ward SHOWING OFF pic.twitter.com/pufReIPxCx — The Jordy Culotta Show (@CulottaShow) February 2, 2023

Ward, even with the height disadvantage against the towering and physical 6-foot-6, 255-pound Luke Musgrave of Oregon State, still won this battle:

LSU S Jay Ward sticks to the hip pocket of Musgrave, then makes a play on the ball pic.twitter.com/rWylkv5gi6 — Billy M (@BillyM_91) February 1, 2023

Production wise, Ward is a steady tackler with 40 solo stops in his final two seasons with the Tigers. And last season, he delivered four stops against national champion Georgia and No. 7 Ole Miss. And Ward isn’t afraid to choose physicality when stepping up near the line of scrimmage:

As a ball-hawk, Ward has already intercepted two NFL quarterbacks: Matt Corral of the Carolina Panthers in the 2020 season (twice, including a pick six) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Kyle Trask during that same season against Florida.

If the 49ers add to the LSU representation for the 2023 roster, Ward just became the one from Baton Rouge with the strongest chance to do so.