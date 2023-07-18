49ers to Start Camp Without 4.46 Speed Defender: Report

The San Francisco 49ers will be reporting to 2023 training camp effective next week. However, they’ll have to practice without one of their intriguing new speed additions on defense during the week of July 24.

Per the NFL’s transaction wire on Tuesday, July 18, the team announced that rookie cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. is being placed on the physically unable to perform list, better known as “PUP.”

It is unknown what Luter’s injury is. But with the 49ers officially set to have their rookie class report on July 25 to Santa Clara, the speedy cornerback Luter — timed at 4.46 in the NFL Scouting Combine — won’t be on the field.

Luter Came Equipped With Long Arms & Big Hands Along With Speed

Luter was drafted in the fifth round out of South Alabama as the 155th overall pick.

One reason behind the selection was to add needed depth in the CB room outside of Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir. The 49ers not only lost veteran Emmanuel Moseley to the Detroit Lions, but also lost Jason Verrett to unrestricted free agency.

Pre-draft, the Jaguar star was described as “long” and having “big hands” for the CB position by nfl.com draft expert Lance Zierlein.

“Long-limbed press-cover cornerback with the ball skills and physicality to challenge receivers outside the numbers,” Zierlein wrote. “Luter can be a little leggy in his transitions and burst to the football, but his length helps make up for that and creates pass breakups.”

There was one game, though, that pinpointed some potential NFL struggles for Luter.

“Louisiana-Monroe attacked him with back-shoulder throws all game, which is something to keep an eye on in the pros,” Zierlein wrote. “He’s going to be more effective in press-and-shadow coverage than he is playing Cover 3 or off-man. His ball production dipped in 2022, but his length and playing style fit the NFL game.”

Still, the 49ers added him as a day three pick and in the process, added more needed speed to a secondary that faces a deep group of wide receivers in the NFC, especially in their own division.

Luter went on to pick off five career collegiate passes — four coming in 2021. He also denied the sky with 18 career pass breakups when he was tested.

Insider Says ‘Increased Opportunity’ Could Come Soon for Another Rookie Outside of Luter

While Luter deals with an undisclosed injury, this now opens the door for someone else in the CB room to step up and earn a chance of increased playing time.

David Lombardi of The Athletic revealed one name to watch as Luter is away: an undrafted free agent from the ’23 rookie class.

“We don’t know how long Darrell Luter Jr.’s injury will sideline him, but any prolonged absence likely means an increased opportunity for 49ers UDFA D’Shawn Jamison, a prospect who delivered multiple PBUs in OTAs and has a stellar KR/PR resumé from his time at Texas,” Lombardi posted.

The 5-foot-10, 187-pound Jamison was a longtime defensive option in Austin who played five seasons of college football. He ended up starting in 40 total games and snatched two interceptions in his super senior year of 2022 (was granted an extra season due to COVID-19 in 2020).

Lombardi, however, pointed out how a player on PUP can still be activated at any given time.