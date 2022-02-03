Proposed 49ers Trade Sends Jimmy Garoppolo to Raiders

As San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan recently described, there’s “a lot of cards on the table” when it comes to Jimmy Garoppolo’s future.

The 29-year-old quarterback’s “final message” to the fanbase seems to imply all of those cards involve a trade, although the 49ers’ top brass didn’t rule out keeping Garoppolo for the 2022 season. But could one card end up with Jimmy G on the Las Vegas Raiders?

Bleacher Report’s Michelle Bruton posed the idea, seeing a future in which new Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels decides to reunite with a player he knows well in Garoppolo.

“As McDaniels looks to install his offense in Las Vegas,” part of Bruton’s prediction reads. “Garoppolo may not be a long-term solution. But he could certainly help get things off the ground.”

That connection between the two former members of the New England Patriots is certainly real, but it would take a lot of parts moving in sync to make it happen.

Garoppolo, McDaniels and Derek Carr

It’s important to note that Bruton’s proposal begins with quarterback Derek Carr being traded from the Raiders to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as Tom Brady’s replacement. That would open up the space for McDaniels to coach his former quarterback.

When Garoppolo was drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft, it was a big deal. Brady was, well, Brady, and the Patriots appeared to be picking what was supposed to be his successor in New England.

Garoppolo only ended up making two starts and a handful of appearance for the Patriots, all while McDaniels was the offensive coordinator for New England. He also played a key part in getting Garoppolo drafted.

However, his sparse but promising play attracted the 49ers to take a chance on Jimmy G as Brady continued to stretch the lengths of his playing career. Now that Garoppolo is set to move again, the timing is possible.

Raiders and 49ers’ Perspectives

The 49ers probably don’t care too much where Garoppolo ends up, as long as its not on a direct rival like the Seattle Seahawks. Tthe 49ers and Raiders’ fanbases have history, but the teams themselves wouldn’t be opposed to a deal.

So while the 49ers would be open to a deal, the price would have to be right. If any team really want Jimmy G, they’d probably be willing to send at least at least a third-rounder, maybe a second, which are picks the Raiders have.

For the Raiders, the jump from Carr’s $19.9 million cap hit (per Spotrac) to Jimmy G’s $26.9 million is reasonable to take on. An additional $7 million isn’t crazy, and the Raiders already have $21.35 million in cap space to work with.

Clearly though, Bruton’s trade proposal for the two sides would be truly sensational if it ever came to fruition. Besides the three playoff teams setting up different QBs for their 2022 seasons, it would be a stark change considering the Raiders have backed Carr since his arrival to the franchise.

But the hangup likely won’t be in San Francisco. The 49ers won’t be too picky when it comes to dealing Jimmy G, it’s just about getting good value.