49ers Worked Out 4 CBs Including a Previous S.F. Signee.

The San Francisco 49ers found themselves suddenly needing extra depth at cornerback and gave four aspiring ‘Niners a work out on Wednesday, August 10 according to the NFL’s transaction wire.

Of the four, veteran Ken Crawley managed to earn a one-year contract with S.F. The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder comes over after the 49ers waived undrafted 2022 free agent Leon O’Neal. Crawley was already spotted by The Athletic’s David Lombardi working out in Santa Clara during the 49ers’ training camp on Wednesday:

The 49ers officially announced the signing of vet cornerback Ken Crawley less than 15 minutes ago, but I already have video of him at practice for you here: pic.twitter.com/nW4OQKKg0P — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 10, 2022

But who else got a chance to run through drills in front of members of the 49ers? One of them happens to be a previous signing to the team.

CB Who Was Previously Signed to 49ers

Shahman Moore returned to Santa Clara to work out in front of the 49ers.

Following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft, Moore had signed a undrafted free agent deal with the ‘Niners on May 2.

His signing, though, came with a tryout for the 49ers. Moore then donned No. 28 during the 49ers’ May 13 rookie camp. He was one of 13 scheduled to go through drills and was one of three cornerbacks invited over:

Players trying out for 49ers this weekend: QB Manny Wilkins Jr.

S Christian Uphoff

WR Keke Chism

CB Lee Pitts

CB Obi Eboh

S Doug Middleton

RB Cyrus Habibi-Likio

CB Shaman Moore

TE Dan Brown

LB Jonathan James

LB Trey Baldwin

WR Calvin Turner Jr.

TE Troy Fumagalli — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) May 13, 2022

San Jose Mercury News 49ers reporter Cam Inman wrote how Moore was one of the ones who turned in a nice workout on May 14.

Moore came to the league as a NCAA Division II prospect out of West Florida. The native of El Segundo, California first started out as a junior college football prospect at nearby El Camino College. He then transferred to Washington State after earning All-Central League honors. Moore, however, was dismissed by the Cougars on November 23, 2019 for an unspecified team violation. After transferring to UWF in the fall of 2020, Moore ended up delivering 15 tackles at West Florida in 2021.

Who Else Tried Out

Outside of Moore and the new signee Crawley, here are the two other players who worked out in front of the 49ers:

Ryan Lewis: The 28-year-old veteran is searching for his ninth NFL home since arriving to the league as a UDFA in 2017. Lewis was previously with the New York Giants in 2020 — where he started in three games. He managed 13 tackles, 11 solo stops and a pass deflection in limited duty that season.

Lewis’s first NFL stop was the Arizona Cardinals in May 2017. He was eventually released in September 2017. But on September 13, 2017, the New England Patriots picked him up just one day after the Cards released him.

His other NFL stops are the Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders.

Darryl Roberts: Roberts is a fellow NFL veteran journeyman who is seeking his fifth NFL stop. He was last seen in Washington, where he squeezed in three games and collected 12 tackles with six solo stops.

Roberts has logged 34 career NFL starts since being drafted in the seventh round of the 2015 draft with the Patriots. His stay in Foxboro, though, lasted just one season and found his way to the rival New York Jets — where he delivered his most career success. Roberts went on to snatch three interceptions (one each season from 2017 to 2019) and tallied 172 of his 223 career tackles in a Jets uniform according to Pro Football Reference.

His other stops were the Detroit Lions and Washington.