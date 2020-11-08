Aaron Rodgers Goes Out of His to Praise 49ers LB Fred Warner

The San Francisco 49ers looked awful on Thursday night against the Packers. Still, some Niners manages to stand out anyway. Amongst them was linebacker Fred Warner.

While it was a ghost town for the 49ers side, Warner still his presence felt on the run. He had six stops out of nine of his tackles that night. He covered the field better than anyone. He also allowed just one yard in coverage on three targets.

Out of anyone, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers went out of his way to praise the star linebacker.

“I’m happy for you, man. I really mean that” Rodgers said. “Unfortunately, name recognition means too much, ain’t nobody better. There really isn’t. You’re the best. And everybody knows it. The film don’t lie. You should be All-Pro.”

Very cool for Rodgers to recognize Fred Warner as the stud that he is! pic.twitter.com/poSyqf7yma — Matt Nahigian (@mattnahigian) November 7, 2020

Warner Isn’t Giving Up Hope

Even though the game went poorly, Warner continued to make plays and celebrate them. Across social media, some fans are bothered by it, but Warner makes it clear that the player hi is.

“That’s just me. I’m going to be me every single time I’m out there between the white, Warner said after the game. “That’s my job as the one everybody is looking at to bring the energy to the group.”

Even after a rough season, Warner is still holding onto hope no matter how hard it gets.

“I don’t care what the situation is I told the guys after the game that we got to look ourselves in the mirror”, Warner said. It doesn’t matter who’s down, who’s on COVID. It’s a wild year, obviously there are a lot of injuries across the entire NFL. But with the guys that we have, I think that we still got a lot of great football players on this team, and I think we just got to get back to work. We’ll make sure that we’re competing at a high level come next game.”

Warner On Track for Big Season

Warner is on pace for a career-high of 130 tackles this season. The third-year linebacker is efensive coordinator’s Robert Saleh pride and joy as he’s been the most reliable and started every game since his 2018 rookie debut as a third-round draft pick.

Through nine games so far, the former BYU linebacker has recorded 74 total tackles, 48 solo tackles, three pass breakups, and two interceptions.

Warner and his 49ers teammates have suffered injuries in 2020 and currently own a 4-5 record on the season.

San Francisco’s next game is against the New Orleans Saints. Drew Brees is dealing with a shoulder injury so we’ll see how that plays out this weekend when they face the Buccaneers. And the 49ers are going to need a little bit of Warner’s energy sprinkled all over if the Saints have Mike Thomas back as a weapon.

From there, the Niners face the Rams once again, the Bills followed by an easier outing against the Washington Football Team.

