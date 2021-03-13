Raheem Mostert, George Kittle Approve of 49ers New Signing

On Friday, the 49ers and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley agreed to a two-year contract worth up to $10.1 million, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Once the new league year began on March 17th, Moseley was set to become an unrestricted free agent and the deal that he and the Niners came to was much more than he would have found on the open market.

The Niners’ Cornerback Outlook

Moseley joined the Niners as an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of Tennessee. From there, he battled his way into a key starting role.

Over the past two seasons, Moseley started 17 games and eventually took over as the starter for Ahkello Witherspoon during 2019’s divisional-round ahead of their Super Bowl run. Moseley has seen the field in 29 total games, recording 98 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, and 17 pass breakups.

As a versatile corner, Mosely will likely play a major starting role this year, taking on of the outside cornerback spots or inside.

Barring other major additions, Moseley figures to slide into one of the two starting outside cornerback spots, although he’s capable of playing inside as well.

With Moseley, the 49ers have five cornerbacks under contract for the 2021 season. Among the others are Ken Webster, Adonis Alexander, Mark Fields II, and Tim Harris Jr.

George Kittle And Raheem Mostert Reacted to the 49ers’ New Signing

While the 49ers have yet to announce the deal themselves, they earned approval from two of their superstars on the team, George Kittle and Raheem Mostert.

Moseley confirmed the news himself via Twitter, tweeting he was “blessed and happy to be back.”

Blessed and happy to be back 🙏🏿 https://t.co/YgmIieG5vL — Emmanuel Moseley (@Mannymoseley) March 12, 2021

Kittle responded, “Let’s go E Man!!!”

Let’s go E Man!!! 🙌🏻🔥 — George Kittle (@gkittle46) March 12, 2021

Mostert quote tweeted Schefter’s tweet with, “Yessir!! Congrats my brotha!”

49ers’ Other Roster Moves

The 49ers made some other moves on Friday, tendering exclusive rights free agent offensive lineman, Daniel Brunskill, to a one-year contract and released soon to be unrestricted free agent defensive end, Ronald Blair.

Brunskill will get another shot at starting at right guard or center. As a rookie tackle in 2019, Brunskill appeared in 14 games with seven starts, filling in at right tackle for Mike McGlinchey, left tackle for Joe Staley, and at right guard for Mike Person.

And for the 2020 season, Brunskill earned the job as starting right guard job, starting all 16 games. However, injuries plagued the offensive line and Brunskill moved to center.

As for Blair, he suffered a torn ACL in Week 10 of the 2019 season and didn’t play at all in 2020. Blair is now free to negotiate with other teams. The former fifth-round pick in the 2016 draft, stacked up 13.5 sacks in 47 games as a Niner and posted 88 tackles, including 22 for a loss.

