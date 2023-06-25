Analyst Details How $2 Million 2024 Free Agent Can Return to the 49ers

Could this be the final season for one “difference maker” on the San Francisco 49ers? Even though he’s limited offensively?

The 49ers signed former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud with the intention of bolstering this area of S.F. — the return game. But even with his skillset in returning kicks and punts, analyst Kyle Posey of SB Nation on Friday, June 23 wrote how it may become difficult for the Niners to keep him in 2024.

“There’s no denying that McCloud proved to be a difference-maker on special teams. That should continue in ‘23. But a bigger output on offense may be difficult to come by for a few different reasons,” Posey wrote.

However, the 49ers analyst added what McCloud can do to prevent himself from drifting away from the Niners once he hits the free agent market.

How McCloud Can Extend Stay in the Bay

It’s a crowded wide receiver room as 49er fans know. Deebo Samuel has a new, refreshed approach for 2023, Brandon Aiyuk is coming off a career-best season, even 2022 third rounder Danny Gray has a chance to elevate his snaps from a year ago.

But how can McCloud prove he’s more than returns?

“McCloud scored one touchdown on 21 targets a season ago. He’d have to up that number,” Posey wrote. “Kyle Shanahan constantly mentions his wide receivers being able to contribute in multiple ways. McCloud is a bit limited due to his stature, so he must impress, almost in an exaggerated fashion, to stick around.”

Posey then pointed out the deep post pattern against the Atlanta Falcons for a would-be touchdown. That was also the game that saw this highlight worthy punt return.

“If McCloud wants another contract from the 49ers, those are the types of receptions he’ll have to haul in,” Posey wrote. “To be fair, McCloud also had a 35-yard return against Atlanta. A splash play every couple of games should be enough to entice the 49ers into giving McCloud another contract.”

McCloud’s Current Deal & What it Entails

The 5-foot-9, 195-pound McCloud is officially in the final year of the two-year deal he signed in the 2022 offseason.

But, his cap number sits at $2.09 million according to Spotrac.

“If, for whatever reason, the Niners felt the need to release McCloud, he’d cost $875,000 in dead money, but the team would end up saving $1.21 million,” Posey wrote. “The only portion of his contract that was guaranteed was paid out in 2022.”

Furthermore, the 49ers are already facing the inevitability of moving on from one of their core wide receivers in 2024.

“Based on their recent investments, the 49ers are planning for life without one of their core wideouts next year. McCloud played 461 snaps last year, with 296 of those coming on offense. There wasn’t a game where Ray-Ray saw the field for more than 30 snaps. That speaks to his role and how the offensive staff feels about him,” Posey said.

The biggest key, though, will be if the second-year pro Gray can emerge. Gray could end up as the true fourth WR option as Jauan Jennings is currently the third. That could mean McCloud being the eventual odd man out, unless he puts together a career-best receiving season in ’23.