Analyst: All-Pro Delivered ‘Disheartening’ Game vs. 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers ran through a list of All-Pros on their way to the NFC title game last season.

Notable names who struggled versus the 49ers in the 2022 postseason? Dak Prescott (five sacks), Ezekiel Elliot (12 carries for just 31 yards), Aaron Rodgers (also five sacks) and Davante Adams (no touchdowns).

But one insider traced back to one of the January postseason victories the 49ers came out with on Thursday, July 14. What was most telling about this writer revisiting the 49ers and Dallas Cowboys playoff game: How one pivotal All-Pro on Dallas delivered what the analyst and insider called a “disheartening” performance.

Furthermore, this particular Cowboy had his most struggles against 49ers who aren’t even considered household names in the league…or were even starters on S.F.

‘Played His Worst Game’

Bob Strum wrote how Tyron Smith — the Cowboys’ eight-time Pro Bowl selection, two-time All-Pro and a man who has been in a battle with the 49ers’ Trent Williams on who is the league’s top blindside tackle — delivered the kind of outing that The Athletic Cowboys’ beat reporter called “disheartening.”

Strum unveiled a litany of lapses on the Cowboys’ side in that 23-17 home loss on January 16, 2022. Strum, however, shared how Smith delivered one of his worst performances of his career.

“Tyron Smith played the worst game of 2021 — I am not sure it was even close,” Strum wrote. “He had a wonderful year when he was fit and rated out as the second best left tackle in the NFL for the season by PFF (Pro Football Focus).”

Smith that game: Six quarterback pressures allowed up his side, two penalties and one sack. And per PFF, Elliot had zero rushing yards on two attempts while going up Smith’s LT side.

But here’s where Strum unveiled what was most stunning about how Smith played: The towering 6-foot-5, 312-pounder and longtime fixture of the Dallas trenches had his most struggles against the 49ers not named Nick Bosa or Arik Armstead. Smith was beaten repeatedly by two backups.

“You could have made a ton of money from me if you would have bet that Charles Omenihu and Jordan Willis — two Big 12 names we know who have spent most of their NFL careers as backups — would take turns beating Smith on the edge,” Strum said. “It was absolutely disheartening for all involved to see six pressures, two penalties and a sack conceded by a Cowboys legend.”

Film Rewind of Smith’s Struggles

So we’re going to take a look ourselves and see how two rotational defenders had their way against one of the more imposing and intimidating tackles in the league.

The long and rangy Omenihu entered AT&T Stadium with zero sacks in 2021, including his time with the Houston Texans before the trade deadline. But facing Smith one-on-one even with a tight end motioning his side, Omenihu uses upper body strength to stunningly pop the tackle who once bench pressed a reported 700 pounds. After the hands move that forces Smith to lose his blocking stance, Omenihu keeps his hands inside Smith’s numbers and keeps his feet going. The result is Smith forcibly having his hips turned, then loses his grip on Omenihu for this sack and fumble:

Charles Omenihu had himself a heck of a game yesterday with 1.5 sacks and 6 pressures in only 23 pass rush opportunities. #49ers pic.twitter.com/FUBs7sftJg — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) January 17, 2022

Willis not only also gave Smith fits, but overpowered the powerful Smith on this pressure sequence that gets the Pro Bowler falling to the turf. And like Omenihu, Willis uses his own arm extension and legs to bull rush Smith into Prescott — forcing this interception by K’Waun Williams:

Jordan Willis had himself a game on Sunday Dominates this rep against Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith The pressure from Willis leads to an errant throw that is subsequently picked off by K’Waun Williams Niners score a TD on the very next play to take a 23-7 lead Huge play pic.twitter.com/cCdCQjXKhq — Jordan Elliott (@JLeeElliott) January 18, 2022

Role players like Omenihu and Willis are further proof of how deep this 49ers trench unit is. Even dominating All-Pro blindside protectors could be in for their worst performance of the season when facing this S.F. rotation. Smith’s performance is added proof.