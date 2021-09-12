49ers’ Backfield Shaken Up After Another Injury to Raheem Mostert

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert exited Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions with a knee injury and did not return.

ESPN’s NFL insider, Adam Schefter confirmed Mostert, who suffered a knee injury, was ruled out early in the third quarter.

49ers’ RB Raheem Mostert now ruled out for remainder of today’s game with a knee injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2021

In his short but promising performance, Mostert carried the ball twice for 20 yards during the Niners’ second possession of the series. Mostert was deemed 100% healthy entering the 2021 after suffering two injuries last fall. Due to a knee sprain and high-ankle injury, he averaged 5.01 yards per carry through the eight games he played in 2020.

JaMycal Hasty and rookie Elijah Mitchell took over Mostert’s workload.

Hasty’s Versatility Speaks Volume

Hasty originally signed with the Niners as an undrafted free agent last offseason. Thanks to injuries with the starters, he was able to compile 148 rushing yards and a touchdown on 39 carries in eight games in 2020.

He also played a prominent role on special teams which seemed to work towards his advantage to make the final roster cuts and earn the nod over rookie Trey Sermon in Sunday’s game.

And it’s notable to say that he is “George Kittle approved.”

I love Hasty. He gives me a Jeff Wilson vibe,” Kittle said this offseason, via 49erswebzone. “He goes kind of into a dark place, and he just runs and runs, and he’s violent, he’s explosive. His cuts that you guys see, he just jukes people out, but he still has this nice forward lean to him where he’s just always running through contact.”

He continued, “He’s not the biggest guy and you look like, ‘Oh, he’s gonna get blown up by a linebacker. But how he just dodges the big hit and bounces off of stuff, I love that, and he’s relentless too. He’s a guy that he’ll take 10 reps in a row; he does not care. ‘Hey, just run 16 power and I’ll run it, I’ll get hit, I’ll get right back up, and I’ll run it again.’ And I love being around guys like that, that just bring the violence and the energy every single play.”

Hasty played his college career at Baylor where he totaled 1,998 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns while also adding 485 yards and another touchdown in the air.

Both Backup RB Scored Following Mostert’s Injury

The rookie running back, Elijah Mitchell, played a key role on the Niners’ third scoring drive after Mostert went down, but it was Hasty who capped it off for a touchdown.

Prior to that, Mitchell had his own success and scored a 38-yard touchdown to give the Niners a 14-7 lead.

The 49ers selected Mitchell as a sixth-round draft pick out of Louisiana in this year’s NFL Draft. Mitchell ended his final season with the Rajin’ Cajuns rushing for 1,147 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns and was again named second team All-Sun Belt.

