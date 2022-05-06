Antonio Brown has continued to find ways into NFL headlines without catching a fade or even signing on to a new team.

In his post NFL career following his falling out with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he’s called out his former teammate Tom Brady, past Bucs coaches and has hung out with Kanye West.

But his latest, most telling comments now had him going after a past San Francisco 49ers star as “A.B.” called out his style of play and questioned his charity work: Colin Kaepernick.

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on 49ers!

‘We Don’t Feel Sorry For You’

Appearing on the Cigar Talk Podcast released on the morning of Friday, May 6, show host “Naji” dove into the topic of politics intersecting with sports and brought up the former 49ers quarterback — who hasn’t played in the league since 2016 following his protest of the United States National Anthem by taking a knee in an effort to shed light on racial injustice and police brutality.

Kaepernick since reached a collusion settlement in 2019, but has continued to work out with the hope of landing on an NFL roster once again. Brown, however, isn’t buying the notion that the former NFC champion quarterback wants to play.

“But they gave him the money and they gave him a commercial, they gave him the documentary,” Brown said on the podcast. “He took a deal. We don’t feel sorry for you. You took the deal.”

Brown then dropped expletives in his rant on the past 49ers signal caller.

F*** outta here. Oh, Kaepernick. Man, you on f****** Nike, man. F*** outta here,” Brown bluntly said.

Play

Video Video related to antonio brown rips former 49ers star: ‘he was trash’ 2022-05-06T11:44:03-04:00

Brown Questions Kaepernick’s Desire to Play

Brown wasn’t through going deep on Kaepernick.

The veteran 33-year-old free agent, who caught 9 passes for 195 yards and scored on a 7-yard pass in his only contest featuring Kaepernick on the other side on September 20, 2015 (a 43-18 Pittsburgh Steelers romp over the 49ers), first believed that Kaepernick doesn’t have a real desire to play. Then gave a succinct but blunt take on how he did play.

“He don’t wanna play, man. He was trash, everything,” Brown said.

“A.B.” continued to blast the Ex-49ers’ quarterback’s decision to accept the money given to him after his settlement.

“Kaepernick did all that and took the money and then got the commercial,” Brown said. “We don’t see Kaepernick outside. Where he at? I ain’t never seem him outside.

“All that’s cap. We ain’t respecting that, bro,” Brown continued in his rant. “You took the money, the commercials. We don’t see you outside. We don’t see him in the hood. He don’t do nothing. Like, we cool. But nah we ain’t even stan Kaepernick.”

His final messages during the podcast? How he feels Kaepernick isn’t visible in his community and blasted him for taking the “handout.”

“He not even from the hood. You don’t even been in the trenches,” Brown said. “We like Kaepernick and all, but we ain’t really on that. As Black people we need to get that clear. . .He took the handout, so he got to take the mayor out and, like, take responsibility for that.”