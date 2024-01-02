49ers Urged to Sign 7-Year Veteran to Address Injury Concerns

All in all, even as the 49ers injuries have piled up this season, there has been a sense that the aches and pains that have come down on this team could have been a lot worse (knock on wood there). The 49ers have avoided major injuries to their top skill players, and even when a key cog like Christian McCaffrey goes down, as he did on Sunday against the Commanders, it’s wound up being a minor injury with little or no time missed.

That’s not to say that 49ers injuries are nonexistent. The safety position has been wiped out this year, with starter Talanoa Hufanga and backup George Odum both knocked out for the season—Hufanga had surgery to fix his torn ACL, and Odum had surgery to fix a torn biceps. And there is reason yet to be concerned, especially when it comes to the plantar fasciitis that is dogging defensive lineman Arik Armstead. There’s a chance that Armstead, who missed the last four games for the 49ers, could miss playoff time.

But, hey, there is still a week left in the NFL season. There’s still time to address any and all 49ers injuries with a little of roster juggling.

49ers Injuries: Arik Armstead Absence is a Worry

That, it seems, is what the good folks at Bleacher Report are urging for the 49ers in the coming days. They want to see the 49ers beef up on defensive linemen, in case Armstead does not make it back.

Their suggestion: Free agent Matt Ioannidis, a 29-year-old defensive linemen who spent seven years in the NFL with Washington and Carolina. Here’s how the site pitched a potential Ioannidis signing:

“Arik Armstead missed another game and is still considered week-to-week with plantar fasciitis, per Jose Sanchez of All 49ers, which is a persisting issue for Armstead. So, it’d be smart to sign a veteran just in case he has to miss more time, and Ioannidis has been a solid pass-rusher and run defender in the past.”

Sebastian Joseph-Day Makes SF Debut

There have been steps taken to address the 49ers injuries issues, and the Arik Armstead injury in particular. The most prominent has been the signing of veteran defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, the former Chargers captain who was a surprise cut in Los Angeles last week.

Joseph-Day made his debut for the 49ers on Sunday against the Commanders and played just 11 snaps. He will likely get more time going forward, though Armstead’s health will go a long way toward determining how much of an opportunity Joseph-Day gets.

“It was good to get him out there,” coach Kyle Shanahan said in his Monday press conference. “We definitely liked the guy and liked the player. We’re asking him to do some totally different stuff. The style that he’s played with two gaps and his stances and stuff are just kind of the opposite of what we do.

“To get him really a half practice where he just got to work on a couple things full-speed for two periods, then for him to go out there and play those 11 plays, I was real impressed with him. He was ready to go, did everything we asked. I bet you he will get a little bit more playing time than that next week.”