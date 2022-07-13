49ers Are a Fit for ‘Cut Candidate’ on the Super Bowl Champions

The San Francisco 49ers are two weeks away from having as many as 90 players trekking to Santa Clara and vying for a roster spot.

Yet, there are still analysts who believe that the 49ers have some positions to fill before training camp begins at the SAP Performance Facility — notably Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report who wrote down the roster holes that S.F must fill on Wednesday, July 13.

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on 49ers!

Among the spots Tansey mentioned that could use some depth: The interior offensive line, with the NFL writer calling it “the 49ers’ biggest non-quarterback question on offense.” Not having both Pro Bowlers Alex Mack (retirement) and Laken Tomlinson (free agent departure) has caused some 49er fans to wonder and worry about the state of the inside of the offensive trenches.

Tansey added “The 49ers are committed to their current players, but if things do not work early in the season, they may have to consider outside help.”

Well, outside could be from the “Rams House.”

One other NFL analyst, who covers the Los Angeles Rams for ESPN, mentioned one name who was labeled as the team’s “cut candidate.” This roster bubble player can be someone worth monitoring if you’re the 49ers.

Player is Former 3rd Rounder Becoming Lost in Rams Depth Chart

New Rams insider Sarah Barshop has mentioned Bobby Evans as the potential roster cut candidate. Here’s what Barshop wrote about Evans’ pending 2022 status:

“The Rams have so much depth and young talent on the offensive line, Evans might not make it on Los Angeles’ final 53-man roster. Evans has played in 23 games for the Rams over the past three seasons and ultimately lost out on the starting right guard job to Austin Corbett last season. Evans will now likely be competing with 2022 third-round pick Logan Bruss, Coleman Shelton and Tremayne Anchrum Jr. for reps at right guard and a roster spot.”

Before free agency began, there was the thought from some analysts in believing the 49ers signing Corbett would hit the champs where it hurts on the line — considering how Corbett was the champ’s top free agent offensive lineman. The 2019 draft’s 97th overall pick Evans, though, would be considered a quality value pickup if he were to be released then signed by the 49ers.

How Evans Would Fit

For starters, Evans is a versatile one — having lined up at three different OL spots in his football career.

One example: This rare shotgun running play from Sean McVay’s playbook ran during the 2021 NFC wildcard upset of the Seattle Seahawks. Evans pulls from the left guard spot. And his block clears room for Cam Akers to gain the first down.

The Rams rarely run out of shotgun. Was nice to see this counter with Bobby Evans pulling as the lead blocker from LG. pic.twitter.com/nqyxoNSlXF — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) January 11, 2021

The 6-foot-4, 312-pounder originally entered the league as a right tackle out of Oklahoma. However, the Sooners also trusted him to protect Kyler Murray then Jalen Hurts as the blindside protector.

Oklahoma's OL was stacked but the guy with the least hype is Bobby Evans, LT #71. – Light feet on slide

– Doesn't ever panic allowing fluid recovery

– Hands can be late but works for inside lev

– Mirrors when engaged

– Hands & feet work together

– + Core/rotational strength pic.twitter.com/M55uZuIihu — Matt Lane (@Matty_KCSN) February 4, 2019

The Rams, again, plugged him at right guard. But to reiterate — the trench Swiss Army knife Evans lost the right guard starting spot to Corbett, has new competition from the champ’s prized third round pick Logan Bruss and lastly, Evans is entering the final season of his rookie deal he signed with L.A.

The 49ers, though, have been known for using trench men who could line up at more than one OL spot. Daniel Brunskill is one. Tom Compton was one recently. Colton McKivitz has also been a valuable reserve at right and left tackle when needed by Kyle Shanahan and company.

Plus, for a team looking to protect Trey Lance, this may become convincing to the ‘Niners if they were to pursue Evans: His pass blocking grade has been no lower than 66.6 in the last two seasons per Pro Football Focus. Who knows, All-Pro blindside protector Trent Williams may also embrace the fact that he could be in an OL room with another OU Sooner.

With the interior offensive line still considered a need for depth purposes, Evans has become a roster bubble candidate to monitor among the 49ers Faithful.