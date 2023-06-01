Brandon Aiyuk Comments on 49ers’ Offseason Trade Rumors

As San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk prepares for his fourth professional season, the Arizona State product has taken notice of the small but vocal segment of fans who have suggested he should be traded for one package or another.

While some players may take offense to these suggestions, or even clap back at their fans for trying to run them out of town, Aiyuk noted at his Wednesday media availability that he’s not taking it too seriously, instead opting to “have fun” with trade rumors.

“It’s just a crazy, crazy business, so you never really know,” Aiyuk told reporters via 49ers Webzone. “But I was having fun with it. I knew what’s going on long before, so yeah. I didn’t know what was going on at first, but I had a conversation with [general manager] John [Lynch], I had a conversation with [head coach] Kyle [Shanahan]. They told me what it was, and then from that point on, we moved forward.”

In 2023, mock trades are just part of the game for professional athletes, with everyone from casual fans to former GMs suggesting moves they believe could help a team in one way or another. If Aiyuk can look past those rumors and focus on what he can control, he’ll be set up for even greater success down the line.

Play

Brandon Aiyuk, Drake Jackson, Isaiah Oliver Talk OTAs Grind | 49ers #49ers #PressPass #NFL WR Brandon Aiyuk, DL Drake Jackson and CB Isaiah Oliver discuss “stacking the days,” describe their adjustments to the team’s offseason program and share how they’ve improved since the end of the 2022 season. Chapters: 00:00 – WR Brandon Aiyuk 07:30 – CB Isaiah Oliver 15:13 – DL Drake Jackson Subscribe to… 2023-05-31T23:00:40Z

Brandon Aiyuk Thrives on Being Underestimated

Elsewhere in his media availability, Aiyuk was asked if he still feels underrated after a breakthrough 2022 season. Aiyuk, to his credit, admitted he does feel underrated, but that he thrives under that feeling.

“That’s been my whole life,” Aiyuk said. “That’s just how it’s been. But I feel like it’s supposed to be that way. That’s what keeps me going. That’s what keeps me motivated, keeps me angry.”

Despite being drafted in the first round, Aiyuk never quite became a household name outside of San Francisco in the same way as his teammate, Deebo Samuel. If, however, he can prove 2022 was no fluke, fans may come around to his abilities like Samuel before him.

The San Francisco 49ers Can Expect Brandon Aiyuk to ‘Take off’ in 2023

Although Aiyuk is locked in for at least the next two seasons thanks to his fifth-year option, the 25-year-old Rocklin, California native is playing for a new big-money, long-term contract in 2023 that will not only set him up for lifelong financial success but secure him stability in a sport that moves very fast.

How does Aiyuk expect to accomplish that goal? Well, by “taking off.”

“I’m about to take off,” Aiyuk declared. “That’s it. … We all know it’s football. Nothing’s ever guaranteed, but just getting a better understanding for my life as a person, and then as a football player, kind of putting those things together and then just looking to get better.

“I feel like, now, having another offseason [to build upon], coming out here again for another OTA spring ball, whatever you want to call it, being able to work with those guys, being able to work on my craft, being able to get better and just continue to look to get better. That’s really it.”

According to Over The Cap, Aiyuk’s current valuation based on his on-field production is $16.9 million, or roughly $13 million more than he’s projected to make in 2023. If Aiyuk really does “take off” this fall, he may earn a contract with a higher average yearly figure than his 2024 fifth-year option, with comes in at a little over $14.1 million.