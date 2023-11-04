ESPN Tabs 49ers Star as ‘Surprise’ 2024 Trade Rumor Target

The NFL trade deadline has passed and so has the time for 49ers’ rumors. At least, that is, for 2022. Looking to 2024 for 49ers rumors, though, is different.

And one player to watch may be 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk, who is in the midst of an excellent four season. But, given the 49ers’ talent level in other areas of the field—and what they’re paying for that talent—Aiyuk might well be playing himself out San Francisco’s price range next season.

At the very least, he is playing himself into 49ers rumors. That’s the view from ESPN insider Dan Graziano, who wrote this week that Aiyuk should be considered a “surprise” candidate for the 2024 NFL trade market. Aiyuk, as a former first-round pick, has a fifth-year option worth $14.1 million for next season, a relative bargain for his skillset. But the 49ers’ past spending is starting to come due.

“The reason he’s listed here is that the 49ers are currently projected over or right up against next year’s cap,” Graziano wrote, “and are already paying out big money to Deebo Samuel at the wide receiver position. And that’s not to mention top-of-market money at tight end, left tackle, linebacker … basically everywhere but quarterback.”

Indeed, the 49ers have some of the best-paid players in the league, across the board. They have the top-paid defensive player (Nick Bosa), the top-paid offensive tackle (Trent Williams), the top-paid tight end (George Kittle) and the top-paid fullback (Kyle Juszczyk). Christian McCaffrey is No. 2 on the running backs list, Fred Warner is No. 3 among inside linebackers, and Arik Armstead, Javon Hargrave and Deebo Samuel are all Top 11, salary-wise, at their positions.

Paying Brandon Aiyuk, then, is not going to be easy.

49ers Rumors Have Swirled Around Coming Contracts

The 49ers situation will be complicated by 2024 free agency, which will see the bulk of the defensive line—Javon Kinlaw, Chase Young and Clelin Ferrell—on the open market. Also a complicating factor is the still-unsettled market for star receivers.

All that is grist for the 49ers rumor mill, Graziano says, even before considering Brandon Aiyuk’s status.

“Brandon Aiyuk will surely be a candidate for an extension, but so will a lot of guys in San Francisco,” Graziano wrote. “And since none of the big wide receiver extensions we thought might happen this past offseason got done, it’s hard to forecast what will happen to that market once the likes of Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, Michael Pittman Jr., Tee Higgins, et al. get their deals.

“The Niners won’t be able to afford to keep everybody, which means Aiyuk could potentially be a trade candidate in the offseason if an extension doesn’t happen.”

Brandon Aiyuk having Pro Bowl Year

Any 49ers rumors around Brandon Aiyuk would be tough pills to swallow. He has gotten better in each of his four years with the 49ers, and is on his way to what should be a Pro Bowl season. He is on pace to rack up 1,317 yards receiving and 74 catches, and he is currently graded at 91.7 by Pro Football Focus, which is third among receivers.

But the 49ers are so well-stacked at every position, it might not be able to afford to keep him. Certainly, the 49ers could have Brandon Aiyuk back at the $14.1 million fifth-year option salary for next season, but if there’s little chance they can pay him an extension beyond that, sparking up the 49ers trade rumor talk might make sense.

John Lynch, GM of the 49ers, spoke in the offseason about the team’s strong track record of keeping its stars in place, and the hope that they’d be able to do the same with Aiyuk.

“With Brandon (Aiyuk), Brandon had a fantastic year,” Lynch said in February. “I really applaud Brandon. Kyle calls him a warrior often. We appreciate the way he plays, the way he’s improved his play since he’s been here, and we’ll figure that out in due time.”