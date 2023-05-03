49ers Adding ‘Mentor’ to Joe Burrow on Offense: Report

The San Francisco 49ers have now topped off their quarterback room post NFL Draft. And they’re adding the needed fourth option in the wake of seeing their room become decimated in the NFC title game.

First reported by NFL Network insiders Mike Garfolo and Tom Pelissero on Wednesday, May 3, the 49ers are signing free agent Brandon Allen, formerly of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Allen Once Mentored Joe Burrow

Allen isn’t considered a trendy signing for the 49ers’ QB room — not in the same breath as former top five pick Sam Darnold.

However, Allen has a history of playing with top five draft picks. He was credited for mentoring one in Bengals star Joe Burrow.

“Allen helped mentor Joe Burrow in Cincinnati the past three years. Now Allen joins a young QB room in San Francisco,” Pelissero said.

While Allen began his career with the Denver Broncos as a sixth rounder from Arkansas in 2019, he’s had his most recent NFL run in the Queen City. Allen went 1-5 overall as a starter in Cincy according to Pro Football Reference. His best statistical season was his first one in 2020: 925 yards, 90 completions on 142 attempts, five touchdowns, four interceptions and a completion percentage of 63.4%. That was also the season he took over for the injured rookie Burrow, who tore his ACL and MCL in November that season.

Allen was limited to one start in 2021 — which saw 15-of-29 passing for 136 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions, four throws that made first down but four sacks in the 21-16 loss to the rival Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022. Burrow handled the bulk of the reins during what became the Bengals’ run to the AFC title before falling to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 56.

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Addressed Thought of Getting a 4th Passer

There were thoughts from draft experts that the 49ers would draft a quarterback between April 29-30, especially with helping host Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener (who competed at the 49ers’ Local Pro Day) and hosting UCLA dual-threat passer Dorian Thompson-Robinson on a pre-draft visit at the 49ers’ Santa Clara facility.

Both QBs, though, ended up going elsewhere as Haener landed with the New Orleans Saints in the fourth round while “DTR” was taken in by the Browns in the fifth. The 49ers did add Jack Colletto as an undrafted free agent, but the Oregon State standout moved out of his natural QB spot and was used more as a running/receiving option in Corvallis. There’s the additional thought that Colletto will help fill fullback and tight end in the Bay Area.

Still, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters following the draft that he was open to the idea of getting a fourth passer — especially with Brock Purdy healing from his elbow surgery.

“We’d love to get a fourth guy here,” Shanahan said. “We’ll see which one it is. We’ll be alright, though, in the offseason. We’ll get to training camp. Hopefully, we’ll get Brock back soon. Regardless, we’d love a fourth guy here. You never know how much we end up doing in the OTAs sessions, but it has been good having two guys out there throwing.”

Now, the 49ers have Allen, Darnold and Trey Lance as the healthy options heading into the OTA period and 2023 training camp.