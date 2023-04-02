Brock Purdy Reacts Strongly to Getting 49ers’ ‘Clubhouse Leader’ Title

His general manager called him the “clubhouse leader” at quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. His head coach also believes he would be “the starter going into it” for 2023.

But how does Brock Purdy feel about having the “clubhouse leader” title given to him by John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan, who made those comments at the NFL Owner’s meeting in Purdy’s home state during the final week of March?

The surprising rookie, who went from the last pick in the NFL Draft to taking the 49ers to the NFC title game, broke his silence about the comments made by the two prominent members of the 49ers during an interview with the Roc & Manuch Show on Fox Sports 910 AM Phoenix on Friday, March 31. Purdy gave a strong reaction to the take by both men — by sharing he’s not thinking about being QB1 at the moment.

“No sir. For me, I have to get healthy first. That’s how I’m looking at it. Day by day,” Purdy said. “I have to get healthy; everything will fall into place from there.”

He added: “Other than that, I love my teammates, I love to compete, and I’m going to do whatever it takes to help this organization win. That’s how I’m looking at it, nothing more than that.”

Purdy is clearly not basking in the comments made by his GM and head coach. He’s looking more at it as get healthy first from his elbow injury and then earn the job.

Purdy Shares Experience of UCL Surgery

“Mr. Irrelevant” didn’t just react to the QB1 rumblings surrounding him with the 49ers still three months away from training camp.

He also spoke out for the first time since his surgery on his elbow, which required surgery on his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) on his throwing arm from the NFC title game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He detailed what that experience was like for him.

“Just went in, had surgery first thing in the morning. From there you’re on painkillers,” Purdy explained to both hosts.

From there, Purdy described the next step as: “You’re trying to just wake up and feel better. Then the next couple weeks is just about trying to get your range of motion. That’s where I’m at right now.”

Purdy included how his surgery scars are being healed up in stiches. He then shared what he’s doing now.

“I’m just working on my range of motion and start throwing in three months,” Purdy said.

Purdy Shares Pros & Cons of Moving Toward 2023

Again, Purdy is diving into 2023 trying to re-earn his starting rein. Once he was asked about the pros and cons of moving forward into the 2023 season, guess where Purdy started with?

“Starting with the cons, just footwork. Being on time,” Purdy began. “Every concept has its own timing and there were times last year where you could tell I was still getting used to things. Even when I was playing. The timing of a slant to Brandon Aiyuk compared to Deebo Samuel. There’s two different types of routes, so getting used to that kind of thing. That’s something I have to hammer away at in the offseason.”

Then came the pros he’s aiming to build next season.

“The pros is building off the leadership and courage that I had of stepping out and going and leading a team. You know, you have to have confidence in the NFL, and you can see it on the film. I just have to keep building off that as well.”