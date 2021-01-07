BYU QB Says He Would ‘Fit in Well’ With the 49ers

It’s offseason for the 49ers which means their focus is now on the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft. And while Kyle Shanahan plans to keep Jimmy Garoppolo around, the Niners are still, most likely, going to draft a rookie quarterback.

One QB regular linked to the Niners is BYU’s Zach Wilson and he thinks he’d fit perfectly in the Bay Area.

“I haven’t watched a ton of specifics with NFL teams as far as what offenses they run,” Wilson said via KNBR. “One just off the top of my head is the 49ers, because I’m very familiar with what Kyle Shanahan does and the system that they have in place and I think I’d fit in well there.”

Wilson’s BYU offense used multiple pro-style play-action plays incorporating tight ends and fullbacks that the 49ers offense has grown accustomed to. With Shanahan’s play-calling capability and a healthy 49ers offense, the possibilities would be endless for Wilson.

The Niners Have Reportedly Already Scouted Wilson

Wilson led an undefeated BYU team before they were upset in a last minute matchup to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The junior QB ended the season throwing for Wilson has thrown for 3,692 yards and 33 touchdowns compared to just three interceptions. He also has 254 rushing yards for 10 touchdowns which proves how much of a duel threat he is.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller reported the Niners have already scouted Wilson and Alabama quarterback Mac Jones.

Jones is takes on another hot candidate, OSU QB Justin Fields, on Monday in the College Football National Championship game. The Crimson Tide have yet to be beaten with Jones leading the way throwing for 4,036 yards and 36 touchdowns.

But, the Niners won’t just look at these two stars as this year’s draft class is stacked with QB talent.

Jimmy G. Will Start Next Season, Accoring to Shanahan

Kyle Shanahan seems to be the only one open about supporting Jimmy G. returning next season to start.

He made it clear that for the Niners to move on from Garoppolo, it would take a very compelling option, who has led the team 22-8 in regular-season games. And without him, the Niners are 7-26.

“You look into every avenue and you see if there’s something out there that can get you a ton better,” Shanahan said. “That’s the same answer for every position, but look at Jimmy, look what he’s done, look where he’s at financially. We better have a very good answer if you’re gonna find something better than that because Jimmy has shown in one year that he’s the guy who can take us to the Super Bowl, and I also think that Jimmy is going to get a lot better the more he plays.”

Keeping Jimmy G. around and sitting a rookie QB behind him wouldn’t be so bad as Garoppolo could show him the ropes before he makes his first start.

