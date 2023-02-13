49ers’ Charvarius Ward Reacts to Watching Former Team Win Super Bowl

There was one more San Francisco 49ers player who decided to avoid taking the side of the Philadelphia Eagles. But for a good reason.

Charvarius Ward became moral support for the head coach who gave him his first NFL opportunity and for the Kansas City Chiefs, the last team he suited up for, on Sunday, February 12 for the Super Bowl.

Following the Chiefs winning in dramatic fashion 38-35 on a field goal with less than 10 seconds to play in Glendale, Arizona, the 49ers cornerback took to Twitter to congratulate Andy Reid and the former teammates he suited up for before he entered 2022 free agency.

“LFG!!!!!!! So happy for Coach Reid & the squad,” Ward posted.

Ward’s Impact on Chiefs

Ward became a beloved underdog story for Chiefs Kingdom before signing a $40.5 million blockbuster deal to join the 49ers.

For starters, he had to go the junior college route and played for Hinds Community College. He then played for non-Power 5 university Middle Tennessee State — where he recorded 74 total tackles and intercepted two passes in 25 games. He ended up going undrafted and then was released by the team that first discovered him the Dallas Cowboys.

Reid and company, though, decided to take him in originally for depth…but Ward ascended into starter and Super Bowl champion.

He started in two games during the rookie season of 2018 and then became a 16-game starter for the Super Bowl 54 Chiefs team — snatching two interceptions and deflecting 10 passes. He would then start in 25 more regular season games for K.C.

While he has since become a major part of the 49ers’ defensive plans, Chief fans still have strong praise for him.

Chief Fans React to Ward’s Post

There were members of the Chiefs Kingdom who reacted to Ward’s congratulatory post to his former head coach and former team.

“Respect,” said one fan.

“You are always a class guy! Good luck going forward. Miss seeing you play every week,” said another Chiefs fan.

“Sorry bro! Tough break for you and your new team the way y’all went out. But you had a great year and us Chiefs fans loved you here too! Happy for you and hope you make it back for another ring too!” added another fan who praised Ward.

One more Chiefs fan shared their appreciation for Ward when he was in K.C., saying “Appreciate the love my guy! Grateful for your time with us and still rooting for you!”

Lastly, a 49ers fan sent out this motivation to Ward.

“Next year is yours fam!! Let’s get it,” the fan said.

49ers’ Odds for 2024 Super Bowl Released

Ward will no doubt return to a 49ers team with high expectations, following the franchise’s second straight appearance in the NFC Championship game and their third since the 2019 season.

But are the odds already in the 49ers’ favor on the morning after the Super Bowl? The 49ers are tied with another contender regarding their chances of playing at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in February 2024.

Per Sports Illustrated Sportsbook on Monday, February 13, the 49ers and the Buffalo Bills share the second best odds to make it to next season’s Super Bowl (+750 for both teams). The one who’s the highest betting favorite is the Chiefs at +600.

The Eagles came in fourth with +800.