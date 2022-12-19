49ers Could Deal With Debut of Injured $34.5 Million All-Pro: Report

The San Francisco 49ers may have a “predator” on their hands next.

Their next opponent, the Washington Commanders, have had to trek on without arguably their most athletically gifted $34.5 million defensive lineman Chase Young due to his torn ACL from November 14, 2021. Young was on the sidelines when he watched the New York Giants escape 20-12 on Sunday, December 18 in the primetime NBC game. But Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported on Sunday morning that the 2020 Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year could play in the final three games — which includes December 18 in Santa Clara.

“While the Commanders would love to add a dynamic pass rusher, they also want to give Young the time he feels he needs to get ready to play. The team will remain patient with Young and could very well get him back for any of the final three games as it fights for a wild-card spot,” Rapoport said.

Young Delivered Stout Outing in Last Meeting Versus 49ers

If the third-year defender does suit up for a Commanders team still in the playoff hunt at 7-6-1, the NFC West champion 49ers will aim to prevent him from putting together these types of numbers from the December 13, 2020 meeting won by Washington 23-15:

Against the 49ers, Chase Young recorded… *clears throat*

▫️ 6 tackles

▫️ 2 passes defended

▫️ 1 sack

▫️ 1 forced fumble

▫️ 1 fumble recovery

▫️ 1 touchdown ROTW Vote » https://t.co/Cy0NFr2xjX#ProBowlVote @youngchase907 pic.twitter.com/INlGX2FW1p — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 15, 2020

He also delivered this scoop and score in the rare game played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona due to coronavirus precautions.

‘Predator’ Would Deal With ‘Silverback’ if Cleared to Play

Best case scenario: The “predator” will have his trench battles with “The Silverback.”

Perennial Pro Bowler and 2021 All-Pro Trent Williams would be in for the clash with the towering 6-foot-5, 262-pound Young. The two had their battles from that meeting. Young managed to bat down a pass facing Williams and earned a sack in the game.

Williams, however, has been on his own rampage against edge rushers. According to Pro Football Focus, Williams has only allowed one sack on 376 pass blocking attempts this season (the sack was from the December 4 Miami Dolphins game). And dating back to last season, Williams surrendered one other sack in Week 9 versus the Arizona Cardinals. But that really means including playoffs, Williams has only allowed a combined two sacks across 29 games. And PFF has given him a grade of 80 or higher six times this season.

“The Silverback” also currently holds this title: The leader in Pro Bowl votes for his position group of left tackle.

49ers have 6 conference fan vote leaders at their respective positions, most of any NFL team: Nick Bosa

Fred Warner

Christian McCaffrey

Kyle Juszczyk

Trent Williams

George Kittle — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) December 19, 2022

Lastly, he’s formed a dynamic pairing with second-year left guard Aaron Banks by helping form their wall of protection in the passing game.

Trent Williams & Aaron Banks this season: • 867 combined pass-blocking snaps

• 2 sacks allowed Also, it’s not just in the passing game, but the run-blocking from these two have been outstanding as well — as the yards per carry is just over 5 when running behind them. #49ers pic.twitter.com/2yLmVqHYRE — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) December 18, 2022

49ers vs. Commanders has the Makings of an Epic Trench Clash

For those who love line of scrimmage violence, this meeting is your game.

Regardless if Young plays or not, Washington still brings plenty of menacing options along the trenches.

Daron Payne has put together his best season of his five-year career with 8.5 sacks and is nine tackles away from shattering his previous best total of 61 from last season. He also has an astounding 15 tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

Fellow defensive tackle Jonathan Allen is another pummeling offensive linemen and quarterbacks. Allen has 7.5 sacks and has a career-high 16 tackles for a loss. The sixth-year veteran is 10 tackles away from shattering his past best of 68 from 2019.

Then there’s Montez Sweat off the edge. Sweat already has two seasons of producing seven sacks, but is two away from tying his previous best of nine in 2020. He’s additionally matched his past best TFL total of 12 this season.

While the 49ers offensive line has been no stranger to facing and neutralizing stout defenses during their winning streak, Washington could become the front five’s biggest test this season…especially if they have “The Predator” to also game plan for.