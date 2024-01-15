NFL Analyst Details Concerns for Chase Young’s Future

While San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Chase Young could strike gold this postseason if his team can go the distance, he may not find the same fortune in free agency.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay referred to the former No. 2 NFL Draft pick and 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year as a free agent to avoid. The 49ers traded for Young in November from the Washington Commanders, but he could become a free agent with a high asking price after the season.

“Young may still have decent potential and promise as he tries to reach his developmental ceiling, but after a major injury and four seasons in the league, he’s no longer oozing with the same upside,” Kay wrote. “He’s been consistently terrific while rushing the passer, but his game has shown limitations against the run. This flaw has been reflected in his PFF grades, which haven’t eclipsed the 78.4 mark since his return and reached a career-low 74.4 in 2023.”

“While Young’s promise and edge-rushing skills will still earn him a big payday on the open market—Spotrac estimates his deal will come in around $13.6 million annually—teams should be leery about paying him too much for his potential and focus more on what he’s shown he can provide when health,” Kay added. “Expecting him to develop into a perennial Pro Bowler could lead to disappointment.”

Chase Young’s Role With 49ers Could Grow

"It's good to have you." Bosa and Chase Young love being reunited on the @49ers 👏 @InsideTheNFL pic.twitter.com/dDiUWTF9WZ — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) November 13, 2023

San Francisco hasn’t asked for such heights by Young. He has 10 tackles, six quarterback hits, and 2.5 sacks in nine games this season where he hasn’t been one of the main guys up front.

That could change with injured defensive end Clelin Ferrell, who could miss the Divisional Round game against the Green Bay Packers. Ferrell sustained a knee injury before the playoffs.

“He’s going to have to play more,” 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa told reporters on January 11. “All the ends are going to have to step it up for Clelin, whether he misses one game or whatever it is.”

“And Randy [Gregory] and Chase are still learning, so they’re going to have to kind of learn quick on the run and be ready to fill those shoes,” Bosa added. “And Clelin brought probably the best effort of anybody on the team. So I think that was one of the biggest things he brought.”

Fred Warner Says Chase Young Fits in With 49ers

Niners linebacker Fred Warner expressed that Young has fit in with the team thus far. That’s the case despite Young not starting a game and only playing a career-low 58% of the team’s defensive snaps.

“(Chase) came in and was exactly the type of guy that we want, being a 49er,” Warner told reporters on January 11. “He bought right into what we were doing. He already had ingrained in him little things like running to the football, playing with that violence, like the stuff that we ask our guys to do, and on top of the talent and the ability that he has.”

“He’s just continued to get better, and I think he’s bought into his role, too. He’s not like a me guy. He’s not like, ‘Oh, this is my bag year.’ He wants to win. He wants to win a ring as bad as anybody here. And so I’m really excited for him in the postseason,” Warner added.