49ers Listed in Top 5 Potential Suitors for Ex-2nd Overall Pick: Analyst

The San Francisco 49ers already have two former No. 3 overall picks in one position group at quarterback in Trey Lance and Sam Darnold. But is there any chance they can pull off having two Ex-second overall picks at another spot? Let alone past college teammates?

CBS Sports analyst Cody Benjamin on Monday, June 12 wrote down the 49ers as the fifth-best suitor for Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young, who remains a strong subject for trade rumblings.

“Nick Bosa is about to command lucrative money as the headliner of their pass-rushing group,” wrote Benjamin, “and they just paid a fortune for Javon Hargrave to join the interior, but after losing both Samson Ebukam and Charles Omenihu in free agency, they could stand to add depth off the edge. San Francisco relies so much on its ‘D’ while sticking to the ground on offense, so John Lynch might be willing to bet on the long-term upside.”

News of the Commanders moving on from the league’s Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020 spread on June 6, as NFL insider for Sports Illustrated Albert Breer reported that Washington might consider trading their edge rusher. The Commanders already showed one sign of possible movement away from Young by declining to exercise Young’s fifth-year option.

Strong Proposal Brings Bosa & Young Back Together

This is more than just a strong proposal coming from Benjamin as Young faces a murky future in Washington. It also brings two highly-touted and dominating Ohio State Buckeyes back together.

Young became teammates with Bosa for two seasons as he joined the Buckeyes’ 2017 recruiting class.

With Bosa on one end, he went on to deliver a combined 12.5 sacks in ’17 and ’18. Young, meanwhile, snatched 13.5 combined sacks during both campaigns — and that includes Young’s breakthrough 10.5 sack season of 2018. Bosa eventually declared for the 2019 draft and went behind Kyler Murray at No. 2 overall to the 49ers.

Young didn’t skip a beat without Bosa in 2019 — skyrocketing to 16.5 sacks and making his own way in going second overall the following draft class. Like Bosa, Young went behind a passer as well…but a former Buckeye in LSU’s Joe Burrow.

Now, there’s the red-hot idea of the 49ers adding another fierce edge rusher in the room…and someone who has already formed a dominating pass rush with Bosa before.

Pros & Cons of Adding ‘Predator’

It’s an extremely enticing thought to add the ‘Predator’ Young in a room that not only has Bosa and fellow former first round selection Arik Armstead (No. 17 overall in the 2015 draft), but just added the “gravedigger” in prized free agent signing Javon Hargrave to bolster the interior of the defense.

But here are the pros and cons of adding Young if the 49ers manage to pull off a trade starting with the former:

Stability opposite of Bosa: While Bosa has dominated his side, the 49ers have had to go with a rotation on the other end — cycling through Samson Ebukam, Charles Omenihu, Jordan Willis and Arden Key through the last few years. Young, given his past as a Pro Bowl talent, is more than capable to solidify the opposite side of Bosa for as many as three downs.

Fresher legs for Young: One reason for Young possibly being moved involves his injury history as he’s missed a combined 22 games since his stellar rookie campaign. With names like Drake Jackson, Austin Bryant and another past first round talent in Clelin Ferrell, Young can also have his moments of rest with a deep rotation here.

Chance of career ascension and championship: With Bosa likely to face two blockers or more moving forward, it opens the door for someone else on the Niners to hit double-digit sacks. Plus be a part of a team with Super Bowl winning aspirations. Young can get both by being dealt here.

Now on to the cons in possibly adding Young…

Cap space: The 49ers currently have nearly $10.7 million left in cap space per Over the Cap. Young is supposed to make up to $11 million this season. However, the next team that could acquire him would only be responsible for $5.32 million — his base salary for ’23 per Spotrac.

Second rounder & Ex-1st rounder getting increased chances: Jackson reenters the picture here. Despite a disappointing rookie season, the 2022 second rounder has looked bulkier from his rookie year and has won over 49er players plus new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks with his work ethic. The physique change could help persuade the 49ers to avoid trading for Young. Ferrell is also involved here, as his signing gives him his own shot at career redemption after a string of dismal production with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Inserting Young into this deep 49ers trench unit certainly catapults them as one of the favorites to claim the Vince Lombardi Trophy, as they’re considered a top five destination for the defender entering his fourth season. Bosa and Young relinking one more time is another enticing thought. Benjamin, though, has the Chicago Bears as the top destination for the trade candidate.